

As a rookie last season, Ezekiel Elliott led the NFL in rushing. (LM Otero/Associated Press)

As Ezekiel Elliott and his legal team prepare for Tuesday’s appeal of his six-game suspension, they are reportedly not very optimistic about seeing it overturned. However, attorneys for the Cowboys running back are hopeful that they can use aspects of the expected setback to pursue the case in federal court, according to reports Monday.

Elliott missed practice on Monday to prepare for the hearing with a league-appointed arbitrator, Harold Henderson. The Cowboys have not yet ruled out putting the second-year player in their Week 1 lineup, though, according to the Fort Worth Star-Telegram, if his appeal is successful or he obtains a court injunction.

Legal representatives for Elliott will include two personal lawyers, Frank Salzano and Scott Rosenblum, as well as a pair of experienced attorneys from the NFL players union, Jeffrey Kessler and Heather McPhee. Kessler has notched courtroom victories over the league on such issues as player free agency, the Saints’ Bountygate case and Adrian Peterson’s suspension, and he also helped win an overturning of Tom Brady’s Deflategate suspension, although the ban was ultimately upheld.

#Cowboys Zeke Elliott & #NFLPA have tapped legal War Daddy Jeffrey Kessler to attack the #NFL again. It'll be nasty. https://t.co/ZPLmYzoHnX — Charles Robinson (@CharlesRobinson) August 28, 2017

Elliott’s team requested that NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell appoint someone other than Henderson, a former league executive who the Cowboy’s attorneys are contending lacks objectivity. That request was denied, and Henderson has gone on to make two damaging rulings leading into Tuesday’s hearing.

One ruling turned down a request to have the woman who accused Elliott of domestic violence, Tiffany Thompson, testify at the appeal proceeding. Henderson went on to bar the introduction of notes and material investigators gathered while interviewing Thompson, dealing a blow to the attorneys’ plan to dent her credibility.

Shortly after the NFL announced the suspension, Salzano and Scott Rosenblum said in a statement, “During the upcoming weeks and through this appeal a slew of additional credible and controverting evidence will come to light.” They added, “The NFL’s findings are replete with factual inaccuracies and erroneous conclusions and it ‘cherry picks’ so-called evidence to support its conclusion while ignoring other critical evidence.”

If Henderson does uphold the suspension, Elliott’s team sees a silver lining in possibly being able to use his appointment and some of his decisions as evidence that the NFL’s process in punishing the running back was flawed. From a report by Yahoo’s Charles Robinson:

The NFLPA and Elliott’s defense team have been looking for a potential procedural violation to mount a challenge in federal court. Sources have told Yahoo Sports that they believe they have it, via some of the same procedural collective bargaining arguments that opened the door for the union and quarterback Tom Brady to sue the NFL in deflate-gate. The sources declined to make the exact violations clear, but told Yahoo Sports that it involves all three of the aforementioned developments: naming Henderson as a partial arbitrator; failing to require Thompson to appear for cross-examination; and refusing to produce investigative material gathered when the NFL interviewed Thompson on multiple occasions.

Brady and his legal team were able to stave off his suspension for a year, enabling him to play the entirety of the 2015 season before sitting out the first four games in 2016. Of practicing with an eye toward having Elliott available for Week 1, Cowboys Coach Jason Garrett told the Star-Telegram, “That’s the way we have prepared our team.”

