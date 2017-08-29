

Jud Heathcote, shown at left with Tom Izzo, his protege at Michigan State. (Ed Zurga/AP file)

Jud Heathcote, who led Magic Johnson and Michigan State to an NCAA title in 1979 and then sowed the seeds of the program’s continued success by tapping Tom Izzo to replace him upon his retirement in 1995, died Monday in Spokane, Wash., the school announced. He was 90 years old.

His most famous player took to Twitter to remember him.

My college Coach Jud Heathcote will be missed so much. He was a great man & basketball coach who truly cared about me on & off the court. — Earvin Magic Johnson (@MagicJohnson) August 29, 2017

At MSU he pushed me in the classroom & coached me hard on the basketball court. I love him so much because he pushed me to be great. — Earvin Magic Johnson (@MagicJohnson) August 29, 2017

As a defensive coach known for perfecting the match up zone, we were always prepared for our opponent. He made us NCAA champions in 1979! — Earvin Magic Johnson (@MagicJohnson) August 29, 2017

Coach Heathcote made me a better person, player, and champion. He turned a young kid into a man. Thank you so much for all you did for me. — Earvin Magic Johnson (@MagicJohnson) August 29, 2017

Prayers for the family and loved ones of Coach Heathcote during this difficult time. — Earvin Magic Johnson (@MagicJohnson) August 29, 2017

Greg Kelser, Johnson’s similarly lauded teammate at Michigan State, also sent along his condolences:

We are all very saddened over the loss of Coach Jud Heathcote. His impact on so many lives is completely immeasurable. #totallythankful — Gregory Kelser (@gkelser32) August 29, 2017

Michigan State had not qualified for the NCAA tournament in 18 years when Heathcote replaced Gus Ganakas in 1976. His first two orders of business: Familiarize himself with the school — he didn’t step foot on campus until after he accepted the job — and re-recruit Johnson, a local high school legend who had agreed to attend Michigan State only because of Ganakas. Armed with a pledge from Heathcote that he would be the Spartans’ starting point guard, and with a strong supporting cast around him, Johnson helped turn Michigan State into a national power, reaching a region final in his freshman year and then winning the national title in 1979. That year’s NCAA tournament championship game, between the Spartans and Larry Bird-led Indiana State, drew a Nielsen TV rating of 24, a record that still stands.

Michigan State would miss the tournament in each of the next five seasons and the Spartans wouldn’t again make it past the Sweet 16 before Heathcote’s retirement in 1995. Two of those regional semifinal losses were particularly galling. In 1986, the clock at Kemper Arena in Kansas City, Mo., stopped for anywhere between 11 and 19 seconds late in the second half (depending on whom you’re asking), giving Kansas’s Archie Marshall extra time to tip in the game-tying score with nine seconds left. The Jayhawks would win in overtime. Four years later, Kenny Anderson’s buzzer-beater forced overtime, even though replays showed that the Georgia Tech guard didn’t get the shot off in time. The Yellow Jackets would go on to upset top-seeded Michigan State in overtime.

“Both of those games bother me because, all along, when we won the national title in 1979, I figured we’d get back to the Final Four a couple times in my coaching career and we didn’t,” Heathcote said in 2009. “Those turned out to be the best chances I had.”

But Heathcote’s lasting legacy at Michigan State extends far beyond one national title and multiple missed opportunities. In 1983, he hired Tom Izzo as a part-time assistant and 10 years later designated him as his successor over the objections of others in the athletic department. One NCAA title and seven Final Fours later, Izzo is a Hall of Famer and the longest-tenured coach in the Big Ten.

“Michigan State has lost one of its icons today,” Izzo said in a statement. “And yet, nothing can erase his impact on the program, the players he coached and the coaches he mentored. Spartan basketball is what it is today because of Jud Heathcote.”

After his retirement, Heathcote became a mentor to Izzo, the other members of his coaching tree and just about any other basketball coach who asked. He would hold court with his fellow coaches on the Friday afternoon of Final Four weekend.

“It was known as ‘Jud’s party,’ and it became Final Four folklore,” Brian Gregory, whom Heathcote hired as a graduate assistant and now is head coach at South Florida, told the Associated Press. “He’d get up in front of everyone and tell a bunch of jokes, holding court for high school, junior college and big-time coaches. They all came to see him. The younger coaches would just be in awe of how he could command a room with that many coaches in it.”

His self-deprecating sense of humor had a lot to do with that.

“There’s good news and bad news,” he said with a straight face at one season-opening news conference in the 1980s (as told by the Lansing State Journal’s Graham Couch). “The good news is we have everyone back from last year. The bad news is we have everyone back from last year.”

More college basketball from The Post

Patrick Ewing, in same mold as John Thompson, embraces challenge of Georgetown

Can Patrick Ewing revolutionize college basketball recruiting?

Patrick Ewing once embodied Georgetown basketball. Can he resurrect it?