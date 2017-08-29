David Torrence and Mohamed Farah compete in the 5,000-meter final at the Rio Olympics. (Cameron Spencer/Getty Images)

David Torrence, an American middle-distance runner who competed for Peru in the Rio Olympics, was found dead at the bottom of a swimming pool Monday morning in Scottsdale, Ariz.

Authorities were summoned to the condominium complex at around 7:30 a.m. and Torrence, 31, was pronounced dead at the scene. There were no immediate signs of foul play, police said.

Torrence, a silver medalist for the U.S. in the 2014 World Relay Championships and in the 2015 Pan American Games, had left his home in Malibu, Calif., to train in Arizona a few weeks ago, police added, and his Strava profile shows that he had completed a 7.3-mile run Sunday. A graduate of the University of California, Torrence chose to compete for Peru, his mother’s home country, last summer in Rio and finished last in the 5,000 final.

Hard work doesn't guarantee success…but it sure as hell gets your foot in the door. It's race day, and it's time to fly. #london2017 pic.twitter.com/wwQtKt6Hk0 — David Torrence (@David_Torrence) August 10, 2017

Last weekend, he competed in England’s Emsley Carr Mile and tweeted that he had a “solid fourth place” finish. “Not quite what I was looking for, but still always learning and always moving forward. Happy to be consistently mixing it up with the best in the world.”

Solid 4th place in the Emsley Carr Mile! Not quite what I was hoping for, but happy to be mixing it up with the best in the! #birminghamDL pic.twitter.com/1UGiIL8Rrq — David Torrence (@David_Torrence) August 20, 2017

News of Torrence’s death stunned other runners, who described his ferocity as a runner and his kindness off the track.

I don't have any words right now. I had plans to see DT for lunch on Weds. Devastated.https://t.co/e44OWmfo3i — Matt Llano (@MattLlano) August 29, 2017

DEVASTATED to learn @lhsrunningcubs alum/UC Berkeley Olympian @David_Torrence passed away tragically today. RIP https://t.co/xYWev45sgU — Rich Gonzalez (@PrepCalTrack) August 28, 2017

Absolutely shocked by this news. David was one of the fiercest and nicest competitors around. https://t.co/VVw3EnmI56 — Kellyn Taylor (@kellyn_taylor) August 29, 2017

