None David Torrence and Mohamed Farah compete in the 5,000-meter final at the Rio Olympics. (Cameron Spencer/Getty Images)

David Torrence, an American middle-distance runner who competed for Peru in the Rio Olympics, was found dead at the bottom of a swimming pool Monday morning in Scottsdale, Ariz.

Authorities were summoned to the condominium complex at around 7:30 a.m. and Torrence, 31, was pronounced dead at the scene. There were no immediate signs of foul play, police said.

Torrence, a silver medalist for the U.S. in the 2014 World Relay Championships and in the 2015 Pan American Games, had left his home in Malibu, Calif., to train in Arizona a few weeks ago, police added, and his Strava profile shows that he had completed a 7.3-mile run Sunday. A graduate of the University of California, Torrence chose to compete for Peru, his mother’s home country, last summer in Rio and finished last in the 5,000 final.

Last weekend, he competed in England’s Emsley Carr Mile and tweeted that he had a “solid fourth place” finish. “Not quite what I was looking for, but still always learning and always moving forward. Happy to be consistently mixing it up with the best in the world.”

News of Torrence’s death stunned other runners, who described his ferocity as a runner and his kindness off the track.

