Dickinson, Tex., residents tried to help a neighborhood underwater Aug. 28, following historic rainfall brought by Hurricane Harvey. (Whitney Leaming,Zoeann Murphy,Ashleigh Joplin/The Washington Post)

Unable to return to Houston because of flooding caused by Harvey and frustrated at his inability to help, J.J. Watt opened a modest little online fundraising campaign Sunday afternoon from the Houston Texans’ temporary digs in Dallas.

With a Youcaring account, a video plea and a pledge of $100,000 of his own money, the Texans’ star defensive end started something that is making him the face of relief efforts in Houston. By late morning Tuesday, his effort, goosed along by increased goals each time a new level was attained, had topped $1.5 million. That meant only one thing for Watt: Let’s go for $2 million.

“Who knows where this can go?” he said in a brief video shot between team meetings. “Who knows how much money we can raise? Thank you to everyone who’s supported it. Thank you to everyone who’s spread the word. Please keep it up. Unbelievable. Houston, stay strong. We’re thinking about you, we’re with you, we’re gonna help you.”

Watt cashed in on his position as one of the NFL’s most popular and charismatic stars for the cause, capitalizing on his extraordinary reach to 2.7 million Instagram followers and nearly 4 million on Twitter. In addition, he has asked for donations in interviews with CNN, CNN International and “CBS This Morning.” And he hopes that somehow the team’s preseason finale against the Cowboys in Dallas is turned into a fundraiser.

“There are much bigger things than football going on,” he said in a Weather Channel interview, “and I think people understand that and want to support [the victims] … as soon as we get back to Houston we all want to help out in whatever way we can.”

The earliest the Texans could return is Friday, after Thursday night’s preseason finale against the Cowboys in Dallas, and there are likely to be further video updates from Watt as the fund grows. Watt hopes to load trucks with supplies purchased with money from the fund.

“You guys are unbelievable. We’re going to do everything we can to make sure this money goes directly to the people, directly to the victims,” he said in his latest video. “Keep spreading the word, raising money.”

Indeed, who knows where this can go?

