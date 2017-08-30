

Villanova coach Rollie Massimino celebrates winning the 1985 national title. (Associated PRess)

Rollie Massimino, who died Wednesday at the age of 82, wasn’t just revered in the world of basketball for engineering Villanova’s stunning upset of Georgetown for the 1985 NCAA title. He was also beloved for his affable and outsize personality, and tributes flowed in the wake of the announcement by Keiser University, his last coaching stop, that he had lost a long battle with cancer.

“The Georgetown family is saddened by the news of the passing of Rollie Massimino,” Hoyas Coach Patrick Ewing, the star of that ’85 Georgetown team, said in a statement. “Coach Massimino recruited me to Villanova in 1981, and we always bonded over our Boston ties.

“Even though his 1985 team beat us, I have always had nothing but great respect and admiration for him. Our thoughts and prayers are with his family at this sad time.”

Massimino coached at Villanova from 1973 to 1992, amassing 357 wins, plus 20 more in 11 NCAA tournament appearances. Current Wildcats Coach Jay Wright was hired by Massimino as an assistant in 1987, and he gave his mentor a championship ring after his squad’s triumph in the 2016 NCAA title game.

“The Nova Nation has lost a legend and great leader,” Wright said in a statement. “Coach’s love of family, community and teamwork were evident in every game his teams ever played.

“All of us, as coaches and players, idolized Coach Mass. He inspired and impacted all of our lives. He never stopped being a cherished mentor and friend.”

Massimino won 481 games at the Division I level, including stops at UNLV and Cleveland State, and he notched over 800 victories in a nearly 50-year career that began at Stony Brook and ended in West Palm Beach, Fla., at NAIA-level Keiser (called Northwood when he began there in 2006). He was inducted into the National Collegiate Basketball Hall of Fame in 2013.

Hall of Fame coach and human being Rollie Massimino has passed away. A sad day for all bball fans. Prayers and thoughts are with his family. — John Calipari (@UKCoachCalipari) August 30, 2017

RIP Coach Mass! The man who taught me so much and gave me the opp to be a D1 coach. I owe all 2 him for giving it to me. Chance of lifetime — Steve Lappas (@stlappas) August 30, 2017

Coach taught me everything about how 2 be a coach! How to run a program! He even made me shave my stache as asst.He was a defensive genius! — Steve Lappas (@stlappas) August 30, 2017

Massimino is survived by his wife, five children and 17 grandchildren. He also leaves behind a legacy of players, including Villanova products who played after he left but were well aware of his stature at the school.

Rest well coach massimino.. you was an inspiration to me!! Love you coach!! — Kyle Lowry (@Klow7) August 30, 2017

RIP Coach Mass #legend — Ryan Arcidiacono (@RyArch15) August 30, 2017

“He’s like a father to me,” Ed Pinckney, who starred on Villanova’s 1985 team, told ESPN. “We talked about life, not basketball. I still talked to him all the time. My youngest son, Austin, played for him at Northwood.”

“He motivated his players with the belief that ‘enthusiasm is contagious’ and that message reflected Coach Massimino’s view of life,” said Arthur Keiser, chancellor of the university where Massimino coached through last season. “By giving 100 percent himself, on and off the court, he instilled enthusiasm into everyone around him with ceaseless energy that radiated onto his basketball players.”

