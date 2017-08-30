Aaron Rodgers, the NFL’s two-time MVP, says he thinks there’s no question about why Colin Kaepernick is not on an NFL roster. It has little to do with his football-playing ability and everything to do with his decision to protest social injustice by not standing during the playing of the national anthem.

“I think he should be on a roster right now,” the Green Bay Packers quarterback said in an interview with ESPN the Magazine. “I think because of his protests, he’s not.”

Kaepernick has been a free agent since he chose to opt out of his contact with the San Francisco 49ers. Kaepernick touched off a national debate with his decision to take a knee during the playing of the anthem all last season and, since becoming a free agent, even teams that could use another quarterback have not given him a look. Teams’ standoffishness has led to a debate over whether owners are blackballing him and New York Giants owner John Mara said the Kaepernick protest was a highly emotional issue.

“All my years being in the league, I never received more emotional mail from people than I did about that issue,” said Mara, who joined the Giants in 1991. “‘If any of your players ever do that, we are never coming to another Giants game.’ It wasn’t one or two letters. It was a lot. It’s an emotional, emotional issue for a lot of people, more so than any other issue I’ve run into.”

The Baltimore Ravens, who considered Kaepernick when Joe Flacco had back problems at the beginning of training camp, decided not to sign him even though John Harbaugh has been a supporter of Kaepernick as an NFL-level talent. Owner Steve Biscotti admitted that the team for which Ray Lewis and Ray Rice played had solicited fan input on whether to sign Kaepernick. “We’ve very sensitive to it and we’re monitoring it, and we’re still, as [General Manager] Ozzie [Newsome] said, ‘scrimmaging it,’ ” Bisciotti said. “So pray for us.”

NFL players have used preseason games to send messages and the activism is likely to continue when the regular season starts. Despite his feelings about Kaepernick’s absence from the league, Rodgers said he will not take a knee during the anthem.

“I’m gonna stand because that’s the way I feel about the flag,” he said, “but I’m also 100 percent supportive of my teammates or any fellow players who are choosing not to. They have a battle for racial equality. That’s what they’re trying to get a conversation started around.”

It’s a conversation Rodgers said he has had with teammates.

“I think the best way I can say this is: I don’t understand what it’s like to be in that situation,” he said. “What it is to be pulled over, or profiled, or any number of issues that have happened, that Colin was referencing — or any of my teammates have talked to me about.”

But, he concludes, “I know it’s a real thing my black teammates have to deal with.”

