

Joe Haden brings down Odell Beckham Jr. and figures to find a home with a new team soon. (Scott R. Galvin/USA Today)

A day after a report Tuesday that the Cleveland Browns were aggressively trying to trade cornerback Joe Haden, the team announced Wednesday morning that it had cut him, a “wow” move that has general managers around the league taking notice.

“We want to thank Joe for all he has done for this organization both on and off the field,” Sashi Brown, the team’s executive vice president of football operations, said in a statement. “He has been a great teammate and a true asset to the Cleveland community. These are very difficult decisions, we have the utmost respect for Joe and in my eyes, he will always be a Cleveland Brown.”

Coach Hue Jackson chimed in: “Joe gave everything he had for the Cleveland Browns and that’s all you can ask for as a coach. He was a leader on and off the field. I wish him all the best as he continues his career.”

19 career INTs.

100 career pass breakups.@joehaden23 can do things like THIS in your team's secondary. pic.twitter.com/Rl3zUZErS6 — NFL (@NFL) August 30, 2017

So why is Haden, a two-time Pro Bowl selection who was a first-round draft pick (seventh overall) in 2010, suddenly unemployed, then? It isn’t solely just about the money. Overthecap reports that only $4 million of Haden’s $11 million salary for 2017 was guaranteed and there was offset language in that guarantee. The NFL Network’s Mike Garafolo reports that Haden had collected about half of the five-year, $68 million extension he signed in 2014. He was owed $32.9 million, non-guaranteed, over the next three years.

The larger concern is Haden’s injury history. At 28, he is coming off two groin operations and was limited to five games in 2015 because of concussion issues. Still, when he’s healthy, he’s a formidable talent and his release, while stunning, has drawn the attention of a number of teams. He has played in 90 games, starting 81, for the Browns and has 376 tackles, 101 passes defensed, 19 interceptions, four forced fumbles and four fumble recoveries. Last season, he made 48 tackles and had three interceptions in 13 games.

Expect this post to be updated fairly soon with some team signing Haden. ESPN’s Adam Schefter reports that the New Orleans Saints and Kansas City Chiefs are interested and CBS’s Jason La Canfora reports that the Pittsburgh Steelers are interested in signing a cornerback, too.

