Former college football analyst Ed Cunningham had plenty of reasons to quit his job. He wanted to spend more time with his young children. He wanted to more time to devote to his budding career as a film producer. It’s Cunningham’s third reason for walking away from the six-figure salary at ESPN that is making the most headlines, however. Cunningham, who played for the Arizona Cardinals and Seattle Seahawks for five seasons, could no longer stomach the game.

“I take full ownership of my alignment with the sport,” the 48-year-old told the New York Times on Wednesday. “I can just no longer be in that cheerleader’s spot.”

He continued: “In [football’s] current state, there are some real dangers: broken limbs, wear and tear. But the real crux of this is that I just don’t think the game is safe for the brain. To me, it’s unacceptable.”

[The latest brain study examined 111 former NFL players. Only one didn’t have CTE.]

Cunningham, who been a sports broadcaster since 1997, told the Times specific incidents over the years led to his conclusion to quit over his ethical concerns with the game. Among them were when former Stanford quarterback Tavita Pritchard, now the Cardinals’ quarterback coach, suffered a concussion in 2007, but was cleared to play a week later; and this past January when former Iowa quarterback C.H. Beathard suffered multiple hits in the Outback Bowl against Florida.

“I know some of the coaches from [Iowa], known them for years,” he told the Times. “And it was hard for me not to walk down after the game and just say: ‘Dudes, what are you doing? Really? What are you doing?’ These are just kids.”

Cunningham’s high-profile decision to leave his job over ethical concerns is the latest blow for football, which has suffered an image problem as the long-term effects of concussions become increasingly more clear. Earlier this month, a New Jersey high school dropped its varsity football program following decreased participation.

“We’re the leading edge of a much larger iceberg when it comes to what’s coming in youth athletics,” West Windsor-Plainsboro Schools Superintendent David Aderhold told Post reporter Jacob Bogage, alluding to predictions that perhaps more high schools will eventually drop their football programs.

[Tom Brady dodges concussion questions because it’s not ‘anyone’s business’]

Even pro players are quitting the game more frequently. While some haven’t specifically cited the long-term effects of concussions as the reason, others have, including Chris Borland, who retired from the NFL in 2015 at age 24.

“I just honestly want to do what’s best for my health,” Borland told ESPN about his decision at the time. “From what I’ve researched and what I’ve experienced, I don’t think it’s worth the risk. … I don’t want to have any neurological diseases or die younger than I would otherwise.”

Now the question is will spectators also start to leave the game behind?

“I know a lot of people who say: ‘I just can’t cheer for the big hits anymore. I used to go nuts, and now I’m like, I hope he gets up,’” Cunningham told the Times. “It’s changing for all of us.”

