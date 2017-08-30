

Some people couldn’t see this scene. (Ethan Miller/Getty Images)

Saturday’s boxing match between Floyd Mayweather and Conor McGregor was delayed because some customers experienced what Showtime, the fight’s broadcaster, described as “scattered outages.” And according to multiple reports, some people who paid $100 for the fight weren’t able to watch it at all.

UFC President Dana White is trying to make things right before the inevitable lawsuits roll in, offering full refunds to anyone who purchased the fight but could not watch it.

“We always try to put on the biggest and most exciting fights,” White said in a statement released Tuesday night. “We want our fans to have the best experience when watching our events. Unfortunately, we didn’t deliver the way we wanted to on Saturday because of NeuLion’s technical issues on UFC.TV. As usual, we always take care of our fans and will fix this. We have started processing refunds immediately for anyone that could not access the fight after purchase.”

Customers who ordered the bout via the UFC.TV website are the ones who had the most problems, USA Today reports. NeuLion is the company that runs UFC’s online streaming service.

One person already has filed a class-action lawsuit against Showtime because of the alleged poor quality of the online broadcast. Zack Bartel of Portland, Ore., says he ordered the fight via Showtime’s iTunes app expecting a high-definition broadcast but instead received grainy video, error messages and buffer messages. In response, Showtime also said it would provide refunds to anyone who had trouble watching the bout via its app or online streaming service.

