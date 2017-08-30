

Johnny Manziel has been out of the NFL since the spring of 2016. (Scott Eklund/AP file)

The Hamilton Tiger-Cats, struggling with an 0-8 start to their CFL season, took a look at Johnny Manziel last week and reportedly decided he wasn’t the quarterback for them.

“Too many red flags,” an unnamed source told TSN.

The workout for Tiger-Cats coaches and player personnel took place in Buffalo and included Coach June Jones. The group decided, TSN reports, that he is not ready to play football but plans to keep him on their negotiation list. The Tiger-Cats would have 10 days in which to sign him or trade his rights to another CFL team if his agent says that Manziel is ready to sign. Pro Football Talk’s Mike Florio disputes the TSN report, quoting an unnamed source who said the Tiger-Cats remain extremely interested.

Manziel, the 2012 Heisman Trophy winner and 22nd overall pick in the 2014 NFL draft, was released by the Cleveland Browns in 2016, after a second tumultuous season marred by partying and drinking. The Tiger-Cats, according to TSN, had “wondered if Manziel could manage becoming the face of a franchise and the attention that would come with a return to the spotlight” and determined that the answer “was a resounding no.”

The Tiger-Cats are a team in need, with quarterback Zach Collaros, the league’s highest-paid player and lowest-rated passer, recently benched. However, they’ve also stumbled this week, when Jones hired Art Briles, who was fired by Baylor in the wake of a sexual-assault scandal at the school, as an assistant. That decision was reversed shortly afterward, with the CFL and the Hamilton team saying he would not be joining the staff.

The Tiger-Cats did not deny that the hiring of Briles was geared toward luring Manziel, who played at Texas A&M, or Robert Griffin III, who played at Baylor and also is a free agent, to Canada. “Certainly everything was considered, yes,” Jones said.

Manziel’s fiancee, Bre Tiesi, told TMZ on Tuesday that he hasn’t given up on his comeback after his CFL tryout.

