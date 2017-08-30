Hurricane Harvey struck Southeast Texas as a Category 4 storm Aug. 25. Texans now face catastrophic flooding, which is expected to worsen. (Elyse Samuels,Zoeann Murphy,Whitney Leaming,Kurt Kuykendall/The Washington Post)

The needs created by the flooding in Houston run so deep that it’s hard to know where to begin to help, so Kelvin Sampson, the University of Houston men’s basketball coach, came up with a basic answer. Fresh, clean clothing is desperately needed with thousands of people in shelters and who is better equipped to supply things to wear than a college coach?

Sampson put out the call for help Monday, writing: “I have had so many of my friends in the coaching profession text and call offering prayers and thoughts for all Houstonians. They all ask what we can do to help. Well, I came up with something I think coaches at all levels can help with.”

He went on to solicit apparel from men’s and women’s high schools, junior colleges, NAIA schools and “every level of college,” adding, “if you can, please send 20 of your school’s T-shirts and shoes” and included his address at the university.

Coaches across the country — from Georgetown to UCLA — stepped up, sharing their responses on social media.

Sending this your way from @TerrapinHoops. Our thoughts & prayers are with everyone impacted by Hurricane Harvey. #HoustonStrong pic.twitter.com/bFFAnGSRkF — Mark Turgeon (@CoachTurgeon) August 29, 2017

Mason gear is on its way! Keeping the people of Houston in our thoughts. Thanks @UHCougarMBK for the opportunity to help #HoustonStrong pic.twitter.com/BlQh3D3Igd — Mason Basketball (@MasonMBB) August 29, 2017

We want to do our part to help our friends in Houston! @UHCougars @CoachSampsonUH pic.twitter.com/WcbrfjIk4q — OhioMen'sBasketball (@OhioMBasketball) August 29, 2017

The #Illini and @CoachUnderwood, who spent 3 years in Texas at SFA, are happy to help the relief effort. #HoustonStrong @CoachSampsonUH pic.twitter.com/4GqHDiIzPf — Illini Basketball (@IlliniMBB) August 29, 2017

@CoachSampsonUH, @CanesHoops gear is on its way as well as continued thoughts and prayers to everyone in the Houston area. #HoustonStrong pic.twitter.com/sDQ1VZcIv3 — Jim Larrañaga (@CanesCoachL) August 29, 2017

And responses came from places that don’t boast big athletic-department budgets.

Box of clothes ready to send down from the PHS boys bball team. They need it more than us. Big thx to @CoachSampsonUH for organizing this. pic.twitter.com/bweZmQnF5h — CACH NUGENT (@ShawnNugent15) August 30, 2017

The pile is growing, @CoachSampsonUH, gear is coming up your way from NJ! Thanks @BASEBALLTCNJ for your support! #HoustonStrong pic.twitter.com/T2nhLytWMf — TCNJ Mens Basketball (@TCNJMBB) August 30, 2017

@CoachSampsonUH A couple boxes of gear is headed your way to help! #HoustonStrong pic.twitter.com/MZBRV8DmNN — UMW Basketball (@UMW_Basketball) August 30, 2017

Thanks for organizing this @CoachSampsonUH and @CoachHughey1 Sending positive thoughts and support your way #HoustonStrong pic.twitter.com/zCMACWFFk1 — Rhody WBB (@RhodyWBB) August 30, 2017

