FEMA Administrator Brock Long said on Aug. 31 that FEMA is "still in life-saving, life-sustaining mode" after a devastating hurricane battered parts of Texas. (Reuters)

On Tuesday evening, the NFL announced that Thursday night’s preseason game between the Texans and Cowboys would be moved from hurricane-ravaged Houston to AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Tex. All tickets would cost $25, and all proceeds would be donated to the United Way of Greater Houston Relief Fund.

On Wednesday, the league reversed course: Per NFL Media’s Ian Rapoport and Mike Garafolo, the game now has been canceled so that the Texans’ players can return to their families in Houston.

Texans tell me they will depart on buses today and head back home to Houston. The team left there a week ago and hadn't been able to return — Jane Slater (@SlaterNFL) August 30, 2017

[Houston’s J.J. Watt has raised $5 million for Harvey relief. Next up: $6 million.]

Some Houston players have been in the city all along. The Texans were in New Orleans when Hurricane Harvey hit Houston and then flew to Dallas for continued practices after Saturday’s preseason game against the Saints. But the 10 injured players who didn’t accompany the team to New Orleans last Wednesday — wide receivers DeAndre Hopkins, Will Fuller and Braxton Miller and running backs D’Onta Foreman and Akeem Hunt among them — waited out the storm in Houston. Some needed to be moved from their flooded homes to a hotel near NRG Stadium.

“We’ve stayed in touch with everybody two or three times a day to reach them,” Texans Coach Bill O’Brien said Tuesday, per the Houston Chronicle. “Sometimes, the issue is the cell service, not being able to reach them on their phone. We’re doing the best we can. I don’t want to mention specific names.

“Some guys are in areas that have been hit harder than other areas. Some guys, we were able to move to the Holiday Inn across from the stadium. Some other guys are in tough areas, relative to the flood. We’re doing the best we can to stay in touch and do what we can to help them.”

In a statement, the Texans said they decided to head back to Houston after area officials “found a safe route for the team to drive home.”

According to John McClain of the Houston Chronicle, more than 40,000 tickets had been sold for Thursday night’s game in the Dallas area. Rapoport says fans who purchased tickets can either get a refund or allow the money to be donated toward storm-relief efforts. The McNair family, which owns the Texans, will make a donation equal to the money that would have been generated from Thursday’s ticket sales, the team announced.

At least one prominent Cowboys player has no problem with the NFL’s decision (even if it’s a player who likely would not have played in the team’s fourth and final preseason game, which often is used to determine the final players to make the team).

#Cowboys TE Jason Witten tells us he supports decision to cancel game. He says he knows Texans want to get home. — Jane Slater (@SlaterNFL) August 30, 2017

Thursday’s preseason game between the Ravens and the Saints in New Orleans will be played as scheduled, the Saints announced Wednesday.

More on Harvey from The Post:

‘Greed never takes off days, apparently’: The Texas Rangers face harsh criticism

Houston sports stars leverage the power of social media

Flooding from Harvey will linger, officials warn

Residents try to keep their heads above water as Harvey batters the area

Harvey forces scheduling changes for sports teams