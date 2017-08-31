at the night gameA baseball game in Japan had to be called off after a flock of birds descended onto the field for several minutes, Kyodo News Service reported Thursday, posting a video of the incident.

The incident took place at Kobo Park Miyagi in the coastal city of Sendai, where the Rakuten Eagles and Seibu Lions were tied 8-8 in the eighth inning. The game, which KNS reports was delayed by rain, eventually had to be called off altogether because the birds proved nearly impossible to shoo away.

KNS didn’t report what species of bird disrupted the game, but birders on Twitter concluded they were likely phalaropes, either the red or red-necked variety, both of which are known to migrate off the coast of Japan.

Why the birds so aggressively descended into the ballpark, however, remains a mystery. Birder Kenn Kaufman, who’s written several field guides on birds, theorized the birds got confused by the stadium lighting at the night game.

Phalaropes migrate at sea. Looks like this ballpark is very close to coast; the birds must have been confused by the lights. — Kenn Kaufman (@KennKaufman) August 31, 2017

In any case, that a game abandoned over an animal invasion appears to be a rare event in the industrialized world, although it’s not uncommon to see delays due to furry, feathered or even scaly friends.

In one of the strangest incidents, a tennis-loving giant iguana briefly halted the Miami Open in March when he ran across the court before finding a perch on the scoreboard. He was there long enough for contender Tommy Haas to grab a selfie.

Special selfie @miamiopen , thanks for coming out to watch some Tennis 🎾🦎 A post shared by tommy haas (@tommyhaasofficial) on Mar 22, 2017 at 3:53pm PDT

More recently, a cat earned fame in St. Louis when he delayed a baseball game between the Cardinals and the Kansas City Royals. The Cardinals were losing, 5-4, when the cat appeared, but they went on to win the game, prompting fans to nickname the feline “Rally Cat.”

[Rally Cat clawed his way into our hearts, but he won’t be going to the Cardinals]

Rally Cat resides with a volunteer from the nonprofit group, St. Louis Feral Cat Outreach.

(H/t: Deadspin)

