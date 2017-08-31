

Pierre-Ambroise Bosse took gold in the 800 meters at the IAAF World Championships in London in early August. (Ben Stansall/AFP/Getty Images)

French police have made an arrest in connection with the beat of Pierre-Ambroise Bosse, the world champion at 800 meters.

Bosse, 25, wrote Wednesday night on Facebook that he had sustained “multiple fractures to the face” in the “violent assault” and added, “I’ve always loved people, I love three less today.”

An official described by the Associated Press as close to the investigation said that the 24-year-old man who was arrested has a record of violent acts. The incident occurred at 4 a.m. Sunday morning in the parking lot of a casino in Gujan-Mestras in southwest France, according to a Sud-Ouest report, and began when Bosse, who was on vacation, was approached by three men who asked to take a photo with him.

Bosse, who wrote that because of the attack “my season stops from this day,” added that he suffered “unspeakable moral damage” in the assault and faces “many days” of therapy.

Bonsoir à tous,Samedi dernier j'ai été victime d'une violente agression suite à un mouvement de foule. 3 individus m… Posted by Bosse Pierre-Ambroise on Wednesday, August 30, 2017

After his surprise victory in the 800, Bosse, whose name is pronounced “Boss-ay” but asks to be called “Boss,” joked that his love of gambling led to his decision to make a key move on the backstretch. “I’m a gambler, I love going to the casino and today I just gambled. I put everything on the red, even my last Euro,” he told reporters (via Reuters).

The gold medal was his first in a major race and even he seemed surprised by the victory.

“Trust me. I live my dream. Or am I dreaming?” he told fans in London Stadium. “I still can’t believe it.”

Read more from The Post:

College football is back! Here’s the Post’s top 10

Stephen Strasburg is ‘just a big, hairy, scary, furry animal out there’

Hey, isn’t that Roger Federer playing tennis on a public court in Central Park?

Bobby Beathard is closer to the Hall of Fame, but not without controversy

The legends who build college football are proving difficult to follow