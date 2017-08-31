

The NFL is looking in to an incident involving the Dolphins’ Jarvis Landry. (Mike Ehrmann/Getty Images)

The NFL has confirmed to Andy Slater of SlaterScoops.com that it is investigating Miami Dolphins wide receiver Jarvis Landry for an alleged domestic violence incident involving his girlfriend. Slater’s sources also tell him that the league has video regarding the incident.

Earlier this month, Slater reported that the Broward County State Attorney’s Office in Florida was investigating the incident despite a claim by Estrella Cerqueira, Landry’s girlfriend, that it was a “completely false story.”

Police in Fort Lauderdale declined to drop their investigation of the April 1 incident even though Cerqueira refused to cooperate. According to a police report obtained by Slater and other outlets, teeth, feet, hands, and a fist were used in the incident, but no actual weapons. It also said a juvenile was involved in the incident, but did not elaborate further.

According to ESPN’s Josina Anderson, the investigation continued Thursday.

I'm told that the Ft. Lauderdale police discussed Jarvis Landry's case today including a review of video evidence & met with the girlfriend. — Josina Anderson (@JosinaAnderson) August 31, 2017

[Cont.] There's hope for a decision in #Dolphins WR Jarvis Landry's case to come no later than next week. — Josina Anderson (@JosinaAnderson) August 31, 2017

Earlier this month, Landry said he has cooperated with the investigation.

“I have been upfront with the team,” he told reporters. “I’ve been upfront with law enforcement. Hopefully this gets resolved in a timely fashion.”

The league is reviewing the incident as a possible violation of its personal conduct policy, which calls for a six-game suspension for any player found by the NFL to have committed domestic violence (the player does not have to be arrested or charged to be punished by the NFL). The league handed down a six-game domestic violence ban to Cowboys running back Ezekiel Elliott earlier this month, though he’s in the process of appealing that punishment (his hearing is expected to end Thursday).

