

Ezekiel Elliott is facing the possibility of being unable to play until Week 8. (Ron Jenkins/Associated Press)

Ezekiel Elliott and the NFL, not to mention millions of fans and fantasy players, are waiting to see if arbitrator Harold Henderson upholds, reduces or overturns the Cowboys running back’s six-game suspension. However, even if Henderson keeps the ban in place, Elliott’s legal team is confident it can get a victory in federal courts, based on events that arose during the multiday appeal hearing.

As reported by the Fort Worth Star-Telegram and ESPN Thursday, the NFL’s director of investigations, Kia Roberts, testified that following her interviews with the woman who accused Elliott of domestic violence that she recommended to the league that the Dallas player not be suspended. However, Roberts was left off the NFL committee that decided on Elliott’s punishment, and her recommendation was not included in the league’s final report or official letter to him.

Roberts was reportedly the only NFL staffer to speak directly with Elliott’s accuser, Tiffany Thompson, a former girlfriend. After a year-long investigation, the NFL concluded that “credible evidence” indicated that Elliott inflicted “physical force” on Thompson multiple times in July 2016.

The league also pointed to an incident during a St. Patrick’s Day parade in Dallas this year, when Elliott pulled down another woman’s shirt and exposed her breast, claiming that reflected the player’s pattern of “poor judgment and behavior.” Noting concerns raised by Elliott’s attorneys about the “complaining witness’s credibility,” the NFL said that it had not based its punishment on “one individual’s statements,” but rather “a combination of photographic, medical, testimonial and other evidence.”

Authorities in Columbus, Ohio, where the alleged abuse took place, declined to press charges against Elliott, but his lawyers won’t hinge their likely appeal to a federal court on the details of the case. Instead, assuming Henderson upholds the suspension, they will seek to demonstrate that the NFL employed a flawed and unfair process in arriving at its decision.

Elliott’s lawyers had previously signaled that they would use the league’s appointment of Henderson, a former NFL executive whom they contend cannot be considered impartial, in their expected federal court filing. They also planned on noting his refusal to allow them to question Thompson during the appeal hearing, as well as his decision to bar the introduction of notes and material investigators gathered while interviewing her.

“The NFL’s findings are replete with factual inaccuracies and erroneous conclusions and it ‘cherry picks’ so-called evidence to support its conclusion while ignoring other critical evidence,” Elliott’s attorneys said in a statement shortly after the suspension was announced.

Henderson is “under pressure” to issue a ruling on the suspension by Monday, according to ESPN’s Adam Schefter. The Star-Telegram noted that if the arbitrator does not make a decision by Tuesday, Elliott could be eligible to take the field for the Cowboys’ Week 1 game against the Giants.

In the event that Henderson does maintain the suspension, or only reduce it slightly, Elliott’s team is prepared to file for a court injunction that could allow the running back to play. There’s no guarantee that request would be granted, though, particularly as the Deflategate case established that the NFL’s collective bargaining agreement gives the league broad powers to issue player punishments.

