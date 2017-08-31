Sports have been equated to religion before. Heck, there’s a whole documentary about it. But Pittsburgh Penguins winger Josh Archibald took things to a rare level this week when he chose the Stanley Cup as the vessel in which to baptize his son.

Photos of the holy experience surfaced on Wednesday courtesy of Phil Pritchard, the official keeper of the Stanley Cup, which before Pritchard saw its fair share of debauchery in its 121-year life. (Let us not forget its 1994 season that led the Hall of Fame to create Pritchard’s job after the New York Rangers partied a little too hard with the trophy, toting it to strip clubs, MTV’s summer beach house and various Long Island bars where Post reporter Neil Greenberg remembers sipping beer — or at least something that looked like beer — out of it.)

With Pritchard in charge, however, the trophy now makes more selective appearances with more wholesome themes. For instance, in June, Chris Kunitz took it home and ate cereal out of it with his family.

Baptisms, meanwhile remain relatively rare. The only other known baptismal events involving hockey’s “Holy Grail” occurred in 1996 and 2008. The first recorded incident involved the Colorado Avalanche’s Sylvain Lefebvre, who had his daughter baptized in the trophy. Twelve years later, Detroit winger Tomas Holmstrom had his niece baptized in the vessel.

Meanwhile, simply plopping a baby in the trophy for a cute photo op has become routine. Two Blackhawks players did that in 2015, but the most infamous incident happened in 2008 when the Red Wings’ Kris Draper placed in it his naked newborn daughter who proceeded to poop in the famous trophy. Hopefully the holy water washed away any lingering germs …

