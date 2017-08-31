

In June, Indianapolis Colts Coach Chuck Pagano said he would be “praying” that quarterback Andrew Luck’s surgically repaired right shoulder would be ready for training camp. Then, after the start of training camp came and went with Luck still on the physically unable to perform list, Pagano took a more obtuse stance.

“We are where we are with that,” Pagano said. “There’s no timeline. When they say he’s healthy and ready to go, we’ll get him out there. He’s played a lot of football.”

Unsurprisingly, this did nothing to quiet the speculation that Luck could miss some time in the regular season while waiting for his shoulder to heal, and neither did Pagano’s artfully evasive chat with the Indianapolis Star’s Zak Keefer earlier this week:

Here's our conversation with Chuck Pagano today regarding the status of Andrew Luck. Can't say we're not trying. pic.twitter.com/q9QO4Wtd59 — Zak Keefer (@zkeefer) August 28, 2017

And then we have owner Jim Irsay’s comments Wednesday at the Colts’ kickoff luncheon for suite holders and corporate sponsors.

“We’re not shying away from the fact we knew it was time for Andrew to have that shoulder procedure,” Irsay said, as relayed by Keefer. “But nothing has surprised us. He’s coming along well, like we expect him to.”

So, with 10 days remaining before the Colts open the season against the Rams, Luck still is “coming along well,” and Keefer says he’ll likely be activated to the 53-man roster from the PUP list before Saturday afternoon’s deadline, which will allow Luck to practice with his teammates for the first time since December. If they don’t activate him, NFL rules dictate that Luck would have to miss the first six games of the season. But still, the late roster move would mean he would only get four practices before the season opener.

That doesn’t seem ideal. Starting Scott Tolzien at quarterback to start the season doesn’t seem ideal, either, but that’s apparently where the Colts are headed.

