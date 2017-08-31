

The New York Giants are guarding Odell Beckham Jr.’s recovery from an ankle injury as if it were the nuclear codes, but the star wide receiver offered a little glimpse of how he’s progressing Wednesday.

In a video posted to linebacker J.T. Thomas’s Instagram account and later deleted, Beckham is shown dancing and twisting his feet back and forth. He is wearing regular shoes, even on the left ankle that was sprained in an Aug. 21 preseason game on a low hit by Cleveland cornerback Briean Boddy-Calhoun.

He isn’t running or cutting or making football moves, but he appears to be moving fully. Which is more than you can say for the lips of Giants officials. Beckham has kept a lower-than-low profile and the team has said only that he is “improving.”

“He’s getting treatment,” Coach Ben McAdoo said Monday. “He’s responded well to treatment. We’ll repeat that process again [Tuesday].”

The Giants open the season Sept. 10 with a “Sunday Night Football” game in Dallas against the Cowboys, so you can understand the team being coy about its top receiver for the last three seasons.

“When he’s able to go, we’ll take him back,” McAdoo said. “It’s a medical decision.”

In the meantime, at least he seems to have stayed away from boats.

