Megan Garth isn’t just a talented field goal kicker. She might be the most talented field goal kicker at Prince Avenue Christian School in Bogart, Ga. Despite her ability and desire to reliably kick 30-yard field goals, however, she won’t be joining the school’s team.

“I know that is probably not the politically correct answer, but we have boys sports and girls sports, and I believe we should stick with that,” Landmark Christian football coach Wayne Brantley told the Atlanta Journal Constitution this week after the school’s board of directors denied Garth’s appeal to play late last week. “We would not allow a boy to play girls basketball. Think of what might happen if that can of worms was opened — a 6-7, 255-pound boy dominating in girls basketball.”

There are obvious problems with Brantley’s rationalization. For one, there’s no equivalent all-girls football team at the private school, so to play the sport, Garth would have to join the boys’ team. And also, unlike in basketball, football positions vary greatly. What makes a good linebacker often doesn’t make a good kicker and vice versa.

A follow-up statement offered to the AJC by Prince Avenue Christian’s head of school Col. Seth Hathaway gives what might be a more accurate rationale about why Garth won’t be suiting up in pads and a helmet this season — the school just doesn’t believe it’s morally right.

“While the school recognizes the changing roles of girls in organized sports, its covenantal partnership does not support the belief that mixed athletic contact sports should traverse a spectrum from high school varsity all the way down to the second grade,” Hathaway said, defining the “covenantal partnership” as a commitment to “uphold its community standards and the conservative temperament of the school.”

Brantley put it more bluntly: “Our main goal at Landmark in football is to build strong men who are warriors. We have other programs designed to build women of character.”

While the school’s reasoning may raise eyebrows, it’s not breaking any laws. Because Prince Avenue Christian is a private school that does not receive federal funding, it’s not subject to the rules set forth by Title IX, which advocates equal access to sports among the sexes. And while Title IX does have a “contact sports exemption” that allows all schools to bar girls from joining boys’ contact sports teams, many schools have allowed girls to join boys’ football teams on a case-by-case basis. There are dozens of examples, and most recently, a woman named Becca Longo, who proved a talented kicker on the boys’ football team at Basha High School in Chandler, Ariz., is believed to have become the first female player to earn a scholarship to play the game in college.

[A female kicker not only will play college football, but she’ll get a scholarship]

Garth, who led Prince Avenue Christian’s girls’ soccer team last season with 25 goals, hasn’t spoken publicly about her situation, but her father has, telling the AJC they were “disappointed” by the school’s decision, but that he and his daughter both “respect” it.

It’s unclear how the rest of the community might feel about the decision. According to the AJC, a petition at the 275-student school gathered 300 signatures in support of Garth. And while it doesn’t appear any students from the school are piping up on social media about the decision, others have voiced their criticism, including USA Today high school sports reporter Cam Smith, who pointed out 49 girls competed for Georgia schools last season.

Smith said the school was forcing a “disadvantage” on itself with its decision, which it may soon come to regret.

“The debate will likely prove academic in the days and weeks ahead as both parties put the disagreement behind them,” Smith added. “At least until Prince Avenue needs a 30-yard field goal to win a game.”

