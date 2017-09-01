

Wayne Rooney might have some explaining to do. (Action Images via Reuters/Peter Cziborra)

The BBC and others reported Friday morning that Everton striker Wayne Rooney has been charged with drunken driving after he was pulled over at around 2 a.m. local time in Cheshire, England.

Rooney spent at least part of Thursday night at a bar. At around 10 p.m. local time Thursday night, an English cricket player named Jack McIver posted an Instagram photo of him and Rooney at a bar called the Bubble Room, which is about five miles from Rooney’s mansion. The photo was taken down on Friday morning, but not before The Post was able to copy it.

Cheshire police say officers stopped Rooney, who was driving a black Volkswagen Beetle, about two miles north of the Bubble Room. He was released on bail and will make a court appearance on Sept. 18.

Rooney, 31, announced last week that he would be retiring from international soccer as England’s all-time leading goal scorer. He rejoined the Premier League team Everton this season after a long tenure at Manchester United, scoring two goals in the early portion of the season. Rooney began his professional career with the Liverpool club at the age of 16 in 2002.

