

Kyrie Irving all but confirmed he no longer wanted to play in LeBron James’s shadow. (Omar Rawlings/Getty Images)

It felt like a messy divorce at times, the way Kyrie Irving left the Cleveland Cavaliers, and more importantly maybe, LeBron James.

But with the dust finally settled and the appropriate papers signed that make Irving an official Boston Celtic, it appears the two might be able to remain friends, or at least cordial.

[Kyrie Irving-Isaiah Thomas trade completed with extra draft pick]

On Friday, Irving addressed his relationship with James for the first time since leaving Cleveland, noting at his introductory news conference with the Celtics that “it was awesome” playing next to James.

Irving also appeared to confirm rumors that it was because of James that he felt the need to leave. He didn’t hint anything personal was involved, but that playing next to James, while “awesome,” may have overshadowed his own contributions to the team.

“Me leaving there wasn’t about basketball, it was more or less about creating that foundation of me in Cleveland, and then now taking this next step as a 25-year-old evolving man and being the best basketball player I can be,” Irving said (via ESPN).

“It was my time to do what was best for me in terms of my intentions and that’s going after something bigger than myself and obviously being in an environment that’s conducive for my potential,” Irving continued (via Cleveland.com). “I think that statement is self explanatory, because it’s pretty direct in terms of what my intent is, and that’s to be happy and be with a group of individuals that I can grow with.”

Irving addressed his relationship with James specifically toward the end of the news conference that also saw the introduction of Gordon Hayward, who quipped he was set to join the Cavs in 2014 until James returned from the Miami Heat.

Gordon Hayward and Kyrie Irving go way back. pic.twitter.com/03jaI4fkqb — SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) September 1, 2017

Irving said, he “learned so much from [James],” and added that he’s now able to “look back and you’re eternally grateful for moments that you’ve had and shared, you’re able to put peace with that journey and start anew.”

The 25-year-old point guard continued (via ESPN):

“This was a very very challenging decision at first but after a while, when you understand and you have that confidence in yourself to understand the magnitude of what you actually can accomplish and potentially can do with other great people. And now that I’m sitting here it just echoes in terms of me just being very appreciative of not only the Cleveland fans, all of Ohio, but as well Bron [for] incorporating me into that special team that we had in Cleveland. Because three Finals in a row, all the shared memories, all the individuals, [Tristan Thompson, J.R. Smith]. I could go down the line with the guys that I played with in Cleveland, they all know how I feel about them individually as well as the amount of love that we have for one another. The brotherhood exists … and it will continue.”

Irving asked the Cavs to trade him in July. And while he never said why, it was widely thought that it had to do with James, who largely overshadowed Irving in the last three years. On Wednesday night the trade was finalized. In exchange for Isaiah Thomas, Jae Crowder, Ante Zizic, a Brooklyn Nets’ 2018 first-round pick, and a Celtics 2020 second-round pick, the Celtics received Irving.

