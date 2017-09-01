

Florida State football is again under scrutiny. (Jeff Gammons/Getty Images)

A story published Friday in the New York Times alleges that Florida State was investigating six of its top football players for academic malfeasance during the 2013-14 football season when the Seminoles won the program’s third national championship. The probe began after a teaching assistant and doctoral student named Christina Suggs complained to school officials near the start of the season that players enrolled in online hospitality courses submitted plagiarized work and either failed to complete required assignments and quizzes or submitted the assignments well past established deadlines. They were allowed to do so, Suggs claimed, at the behest of a professor named Mark Bonn, who ran the online hospitality courses for Florida State’s Dedman School of Hospitality and had close ties with the school’s football program.

The Times story, by Mike McIntire, is based on his forthcoming book, “Champions Way: Football, Florida, and the Lost Soul of College Sports,” which comes out Tuesday. He provides ample photographic evidence that some Florida State players plagiarized Wikipedia and other Internet sources in completing assignments for a hospitality class on coffee, tea and wine. Others, like running back James Wilder Jr., were given great leeway by Bonn to hand in work late and/or incomplete.

In the summer of 2013, McIntire writes, Wilder was on track to receive a D in one course, so he wrote an email to Bonn saying he would need a B to stay in good academic standing at the school. Bonn then instructed Suggs to allow Wilder to make up past assignments and the finish incomplete work that she already had graded. She objected to what she considered to be special treatment for star athletes at the school but, fearing her job, went along with Bonn’s instructions and gave Wilder new deadlines, which he also missed before finally turning in the work.

Wilder and other players, including defensive tackle Timmy Jernigan, guard Tre’ Jackson, defensive back Nick Waisome and wide receiver Kelvin Benjamin, also submitted work that “contained page after page of text lifted verbatim from websites, without quotation marks or citations,” McIntire reports.

In a statement released Friday, Florida State said it hired an unnamed “leading law firm” to investigate Suggs’s allegations and found no NCAA violations. However, by the end of 2013 it had tightened standards for the hospitality courses, canceling some of them in the face of concerns about what university administrators described among themselves as “academic dishonesty,” McIntire reports. Bonn also stepped aside from the school’s distance-learning courses.

“The decision to rework the online courses to ensure they were academically rigorous enough to support the College of Business degree had nothing to do with Ms. Suggs or her report,” the school told the Times.

Even though her work had been praised earlier in 2013, Suggs was told that her job would not be renewed near the end of the fall semester. She left the school one step short of her doctorate and, after struggling with health and financial issues, died in 2014 of what a medical examiner called an accidental overdose of pain, anxiety and depression medication.

