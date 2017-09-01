

Sonia Sotomayor knows how to rock a robe. (Rich Schultz/Getty Images)

While Aaron Judge was tearing up baseball earlier this season, the Yankees cleverly set up a cozy section in right field called “The Judge’s Chambers,” complete with dark robes and foam gavels for fans, plus faux wood paneling. On Thursday, one of those seats was graced by an actual Supreme Court justice, Sonia Sotomayor.

A native of the Bronx and a longtime Yankees fan, Sotomayor rooted on her favorite squad during a 6-2 home win over the Red Sox, albeit one in which the slumping Judge went hitless in two at-bats. She declined to offer comment after the game, but to, well, judge from appearances, the verdict is in: Sotomayor had a very good time.

Sotomayor in the Judge's Chambers!!! ❤️ pic.twitter.com/quEs2Sq4Ph — Stefanie Gordon (@Stefmara) August 31, 2017

So good – Sonia Sotomayor is at the Yankees game wearing a judge's robe for Aaron Judge (I assume) pic.twitter.com/JqnkNOEWWx — Amanda Terkel (@aterkel) September 1, 2017

Judge did manage a pair of walks, plus a run scored in the seventh-inning, so Sotomayor had reason to cheer for him specifically. Since entering the all-star break as the front-runner for AL MVP honors, though, the right fielder has batted just .179, with seven home runs and 16 RBI in 44 games.

Not long after being confirmed in 2009 as the Supreme Court’s first justice of Hispanic heritage, Sotomayor threw out the first pitch at a Yankees game. Fourteen years before that, in a U.S. district court, she issued a temporary injunction that helped end a nearly eight-month MLB players strike, leading some to dub her “the judge who saved baseball.”

More recently, Sotomayor sat with the Yankee’s “Bleacher Creatures” during a 2012 game, and she had high praise for those fans. “I [pay] homage to the Bleacher Creatures,” Sotomayor said at the time (via MLB.com). “They are the greatest fans.

“To sit in sweltering heat, while the sun is blazing, to sit out there in the rain, to sit out there on days we’re losing, and not to take it out on our players, takes heart. They show it every game, every time they come out, and so I felt very proud to be with them.”

Sotomayor appeared to be enjoying more comfortable conditions Thursday, but once again, she proved herself to be among the Yankees’ most high-profile fans. And if another certain member of a nine-person group could get back to performing at a supreme level, she’d surely be all the more delighted.

