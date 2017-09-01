

Summer Church, Roberto Ortiz and Jace Swinton have been charged with first-degree murder. (Images via the Palm Beach County Sheriff’s Office)

Three people have been charged with the first-degree murder of mixed martial arts fighter Aaron Rajman, who was killed during a violent home invasion in July at his home in suburban Boca Raton, Fla. Among the accused is 16-year-old girl Summer Church, although her mother has told local media that she is innocent and was used by the other two suspects, Roberto Ortiz and Jace Swinton, both 18.

“My daughter was held at gunpoint and forced to make a phone call to him,” Judi Church, 50, told the Orlando Sun Sentinel.

The call, Judi Church said, was made to supposedly confirm whether Rajman was home.

“The state attorney needed to arrest somebody, and they decided she was the criminal mastermind behind all this even though she told them everything she knows,” Judi Church continued, adding her daughter has been cooperating with detectives throughout the investigation.

Judi Church also insisted that her daughter didn’t travel to Rajman’s house the night of the murder, but was instead dropped off beforehand by the men.

“The detectives know she wasn’t in the car when it happened and they know she was forced to get in and make that phone call, yet they still came and arrested her for first degree murder,” Church said. “She’s not a bad kid. She’s trying to do good in school this year, and she wants to go to nursing school.”

Palm Beach police, however, appear to know a different version of the girl, who is being charged as an adult.

“This was no random act of violence,” Palm Beach County State Attorney Dave Aronberg said in a statement (via the Palm Beach Post) on Friday. “Mr. Rajman was targeted by these defendants, and we intend to seek justice for the victim and his family.”

According to the Palm Beach County Sheriff’s Office, Rajman, 25, was shot dead the night of July 3 after he struggled with several assailants who broke into his home. According to the Palm Beach Post, the Sheriff’s Office made no mention of a female intruder in its initial report. It remains unclear how Rajman knew Summer Church, or whether Church ever attempted to stop the murder by telling anyone after she was allegedly dropped off.

Church, Ortiz and Swinton were indicted by a grand jury on Thursday on three felony counts: first-degree homicide and two counts of home invasion with a firearm or other deadly weapon.

If convicted, the defendants could face life in prison or even the death penalty.

Rajman, an Orthodox Jew nicknamed “the Matzoh Brawler,” was just beginning his pro MMA career when he was killed. According to Sherdog.com, Rajman had a 2-2 record as a 145-pound featherweight. His last win was in 2015 when he beat Rusty Crowder via split decision.

Immediately following his death, Rajman was remembered as a respected fighter and member of his community. Rajman’s training facility, West Boca Tai Chi, offered a particularly fond remembrance of the fighter, noting he had a “huge heart” and “quick smile.”

On Friday, West Boca Tai Chi had more to say about Rajman’s murder, noting on Facebook about Church’s arrest.

“This generates more questions than answers,” the facility said. “Hopefully more information will follow.”

