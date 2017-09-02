This is anything but a regular PAT. Jake Olson, blind since age 12, just snapped for the first time in a live game. https://t.co/amyHcFoVue — Pac-12 Network (@Pac12Network) September 3, 2017

Blind since the age of 12, Jake Olson’s chances to play college football seemed slim, but he proved any doubters wrong Saturday when the long snapper took the field for the University of Southern California Trojans and helped his team make an extra point.

Olson’s efforts put USC up 49-31 over Western Michigan in the fourth quarter, well out of reach of a Broncos’ comeback.

While Olson, who joined the team in 2015, has long-snapped in spring games, this was his first effort in a live game during the regular season, according to the Pac-12 Network.

Olson’s teammates celebrated wildly after they made the point that the Broncos decided not to try to stop by rushing the kicker.

After the game, Olson said it was “awesome” to play in a live game.

“I’m trying to say as much as I can, because I just can’t believe it yet,” he told L.A. Weekly reporter Joey Kaufman.

Olson, who played high school football, lost his eyesight as a baby due to a type of eye cancer called retinoblastoma. By age 12, he had to have both his eyes removed, but that didn’t stop him from pursuing his athletic dreams. In fact, Olson once said being blind was actually an asset in his position in football. He told the Los Angeles Times in 2015 that not being able to see what’s in front of him allows him to focus better on what his body is doing, for instance.

Olson (6-foot-3, 225 pounds) came to USC as a walk-on and impressed former Trojans Coach Steve Sarkisian, who predicted one day Olson would snap in a live game.

Current Trojans Coach Clay Helton not only made Sarkisian’s prediction come true, but he said (via Kaufman) of Olson’s participation, “Hopefully it’s not a one-time event.”

If it were up to Olson, he’d be in the game all the time. He told ESPN last year his goal was to become the team’s starting long snapper.

“I just have to continue to take steps forward until everyone is on board and some of those doubts that I know some coaches have are gone,” he told the network. “I’m waiting to have more opportunities to show the coaches that I have the talent to go out there and snap.”

