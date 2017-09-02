Former MLB player Curt Schilling's trailer broken down on I-40 mm 228. Can any volunteers help with a trailer? #HurricaneHarveyRelief @NC5 pic.twitter.com/sdhvzYHtHp — Brandon Marshall (@NC5_BMarshall) September 2, 2017

Curt Schilling is on a mission. The former baseball star turned Breibart podcaster is personally delivering supplies to the Houston area to help victims affected by Harvey.

There was just one problem.

On Saturday afternoon, Schilling’s trailer broke down.

Ok in a jam. Think we may have lost an axle on trailer mile marker 228 i40 outside Nashville . Just got a disinterested truck repair gu — Curt Schilling (@gehrig38) September 2, 2017

Schilling, who departed from Boston on Friday, announced he was “in a jam” on Twitter when the custom-made snowmobile trailer he was using lost an axle on the highway outside of Nashville. And so, Schilling pleaded with the public for aid in his next series of tweets, some of which included Periscope video of him interacting with fans.

So putting call out. Trailer going nowhere we need new trailer and possibly help offload and onload to new trailer — Curt Schilling (@gehrig38) September 2, 2017

Lost axle mile marker 228 I40 outside Nashville, working to get help https://t.co/l1stFc7S7h — Curt Schilling (@gehrig38) September 2, 2017

Schilling needed help not just with procuring a new trailer, but also with unloading and loading his 22-foot trailer’s worth of supplies onto a new rig.

“Everybody’s okay,” he said. “We just need help.”

Schilling then showed video of his trailer packed with toiletries, diapers, pet supplies and other items he and other volunteers donated in what he’s dubbed “Operation Bullpen.”

Final prep information pic.twitter.com/rEULrqGpsv — Curt Schilling (@gehrig38) August 30, 2017

“We can’t leave this stuff. This stuff needs to get to these people,” he said.

The tweets began around 3:45 p.m. ET and lasted until just after 7:30 p.m.

Working on getting help with new trailer! https://t.co/mzb0ZtLCkv — Curt Schilling (@gehrig38) September 2, 2017

Oops! Back! Mile.marker 228 i40 west https://t.co/FnOWnWoPQw — Curt Schilling (@gehrig38) September 2, 2017

Schilling said a truck repairman couldn’t offer much help because he couldn’t get the parts until Tuesday. Schilling also had trouble with a local U-Haul store; he said the employees were less than anxious to return his calls.

“They couldn’t have been less enthused to help us,” he said of a U-Haul outlet, which he later identified as being located in Memphis.

In the end, it appeared Schilling wouldn’t need the help of corporate America. A beauty queen first came to the rescue.

“So apparently, Miss Nashville has ponied up and gotten us a trailer,” Schilling said.

In a video on his Facebook page, he added, “Tennessee is all about southern belles and kindness.”

Got a trailer need a lift to get it here!!! https://t.co/ON3wxFlxRO — Curt Schilling (@gehrig38) September 2, 2017

Got a 20 foot box truck and it's in its way! Need hands to offload! God Bless Tennessee baby! — Curt Schilling (@gehrig38) September 2, 2017

Thank you to the @volunteer state! — Curt Schilling (@gehrig38) September 2, 2017

Schilling did not mention the beauty queen in any follow-up videos, however, so it’s unclear whether Miss Nashville came through. Schilling ended up with a 20-foot box truck from U-Haul, so maybe the store he complained about earlier had a change of heart.

The outspoken conservative seemed more impressed with the crew of volunteers that showed up on the side of the road to help him move the supplies from the broken trailer to the truck.

Holding his camera askew, the outspoken conservative said this was “real news,” and noted “CNN won’t show you any of this.”

This is who we are! Posted by Curt Schilling on Saturday, September 2, 2017

In any case, Schilling and his dog Ellie were back on the road by 7:30 p.m., and he estimated 50 or so people showed up to help.

“It was insane,” he said.

If all goes according to plan now, Schilling will arrive in in Beaumont, Tex., outside of Houston, on Sunday morning.

“We’ll get there,” he said. “Just another bump in the road.”

