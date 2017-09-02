

Lee Corso, still going strong. (Associated Press)

Lee Corso already had made one headgear pick this season, on Thursday, picking Ohio State to beat Indiana, a team he coached from 1973 to 1982.

Lee Corso went back to Indiana … and picked Ohio State to beat the Hoosiers. Awkward … pic.twitter.com/uuVThO3ljv — SB Nation (@SBNation) September 1, 2017

[College football Week 1 TV schedule: Alabama vs. Florida State is a pretty, pretty good kickoff]

On Saturday, Corso got the first full Saturday of the season off to its true start by picking Alabama to beat Florida State to the strains of “Sweet Home, Alabama.”

Corso has been making headgear picks since October 1996, when he donned Brutus Buckeye’s dome ahead of a game between Ohio State and Penn State. Later this year, he will make the 300th pick of his career. And even though he’s now 82, he’s not going anywhere anytime soon

“This job is like stealing. I travel first class in a nice plane. I have a driver waiting for me. I go in a room and have room service. I have a meeting. Then I go to the best game of the weekend and talk football — and they pay me. You gotta be kidding me,” Corso told the AP this week. “Why the hell would I leave something like this?”