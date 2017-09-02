

It was one of those nights for Lane Kiffin. (Joel Auerbach/Getty Images)

Lane Kiffin’s first game as the head coach at Florida Atlantic started out well enough Friday night. A crowd of 28,471 showed up to see the Owls host Navy in Boca Raton, the third-largest crowd in FAU Stadium’s seven-year history. He even got to break out his patented early celebration in the second quarter, when Willie Wright got behind the Navy secondary on a 95-yard touchdown pass from Daniel Parr.

Watch the bottom of the screen. Lane knew FAU had this one. pic.twitter.com/FdJOu3ktM0 — Dr. Saturday (@YahooDrSaturday) September 2, 2017

But Wright’s score would be FAU’s last touchdown until the fourth quarter, when the game became bogged down in a series of three lightning delays that stretched things out to nearly six hours. When the game finally ended at 1:48 a.m., after 2 hours 42 minutes of weather delays, Navy had scored a 42-19 win to spoil Kiffin’s third debut as an NCAA coach.

[College football Week 1 TV schedule and preview: Alabama-Florida State makes for a pretty good kickoff]

“I thought it was pretty embarrassing,” Kiffin said, via the Palm Beach Post. “There was so much buildup to the game around here with the fans, around the school, energy. … I really feel like we let them down.”

The game first was stopped as the fourth quarter was beginning; that delay lasted 59 minutes. Then, after another long FAU touchdown pass, the game was stopped again. Finally, the teams returned to warm up, only to have lightning chase them off the field a third and final time.

“We were bunkered down,” Kiffin told ESPN. “We were staying for the long haul. That’s just how our program is, that’s how we want our players to think, and if you love football, why wouldn’t you want to keep playing? Regardless of how long it was off in between. People bring up ‘Okay, is there issues about player safety?’ You think back to when we did two-a-days forever. That was almost what it was like today, the wait was so long.”

Waiting wasn’t even close to the hardest part for FAU, which struggled to move the ball under Kiffin and offensive coordinator Kendal Briles, who was calling the plays. Two long scores and a program-record 54-yard field goal from Greg Joseph were the lone highlights. Three series ended with the Owls facing fourth and 28 or longer.

Navy, meanwhile, was its usual triple-option self, rushing for 416 yards. Quarterback Zach Abey rushed for 235 of them and became the first player in Mids history to rush for at least 200 yards and throw for at least 100 yards in a single game.

“We saw that coming. We were really excited about Josh. He’s a guy that did a lot of good things in practice,” Navy Coach Ken Niumatalolo told the Annapolis Capital Gazette. “I like his feet in the box — just a real smooth runner with great balance. I think we found a guy that can give us a two-headed monster.”

More college football coverage from The Post

Svrluga: College football was built by legends who are proving difficult to follow

Mendenhall is tapping the brakes in his second season leading Virginia

Michigan, Florida show off uniforms for opener, keep starting QBs under wraps