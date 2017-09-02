

That’s … a lot of maize. (Ronald Martinez/Getty Images)

For just the second time in program history, Michigan is giving maize priority over blue. Check out the Wolverines as they warmed up for Saturday’s season opener against Florida at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Tex.

The Wolverines last went majority-maize in 1928 for a game against Navy, according to the school.

Neither Michigan nor Florida were wearing white Saturday, which doesn’t happen all that often outside UCLA-USC games and those NFL Color Rush monstrosities. The Wolverines are the designated road team for the neutral-site game in Texas and, per game contract details unearthed by SB Nation, were required to wear “light jerseys.” Maize apparently is light enough.

