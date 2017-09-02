Friday night’s game between hated rivals Colorado and Colorado State in Denver was carried by the Pac-12 Network, which means most of the country didn’t get to see it (here’s why). This is what you missed:
— Colorado State had two touchdown passes on the same possession wiped out by penalties, one of them offensive pass interference and one illegal hands to the face.
— The Rams also had two completions that put them inside the Buffaloes 15 wiped out by offensive pass interference.
— For the game, the Pac-12 officials flagged Colorado State 10 times for 120 yards. The Rams’ last eight drives ended in Colorado territory, yet they scored just three total points in a 17-3 loss. The last two possessions ended with turnovers inside the Buffaloes 30.
And so the Rams fans threw bottles:
Colorado State students throwing bottles onto the field in protest of the officiating. It's been epically awful. pic.twitter.com/a1pTrM75rV
— Matt L. Stephens (@MattStephens) September 2, 2017
Denver Post columnist Mark Kiszla called it Colorado’s most referee-aided victory since the infamous Fifth Down Game against Missouri in 1990. And while Colorado State Coach Mike Bobo said he will ask for a review of the most controversial calls, it’s not like it will accomplish much.
“They’re not going to come back and say, ‘Hey, we’re going to play the ballgame over,’ ” he said.
Hurled bottles hardly is the worst thing we’ve ever seen in the Rocky Mountain Showdown rivalry. In 1999, police lobbed tear gas into the crowd after Colorado State’s 41-14 win when the giddy Rams faithful tried to rush the field and tear down the goalposts. Seventy-five people were ejected and seven were arrested during the 2009 game, which was played in Boulder. And now this. Maybe it’s a good thing that the series is going to take a two-year break after the 2020 game.
