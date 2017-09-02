

Jacoby Brissett will need a new uniform. (Maddie Meyer/Getty Images)

The Indianapolis Colts are finally coming around to the fact that Andrew Luck will not be ready for their Week 1 opener against the Los Angeles Rams, his surgically repaired shoulder not yet healed enough to play.

“I would say, again, the odds are most likely he probably won’t open up against the Rams,” owner Jim Irsay said Thursday after the Colts’ win over the Bengals in their preseason finale. “But let me be clear about it: In our own minds, it’s something we haven’t ruled out. We’re going to see where he’s at. It would be awesome. We’re not talking Willis Reed here or something like [that].”

They may not have ruled Luck completely out — Indianapolis has until 4 p.m. Eastern on Saturday to activate him from the physically unable to perform list, lest he miss the first six weeks of the season on injured reserve — but they did make a move Saturday to bolster their quarterback ranks, which currently feature Scott Tolzien and Stephen Morris as healthy options, if uninspiring ones.

The Patriots are trading QB Jacoby Brissett to the Colts for WR Phillip Dorsett, league source tells ESPN. — Field Yates (@FieldYates) September 2, 2017

Brissett started two games as a Patriots rookie in 2016 when Tom Brady was serving his four-game Deflategate suspension and second-stringer Jimmy Garappolo was out with a shoulder injury. He helped lead New England to victories over the Texans and Bills, completing 34 of 55 passes but throwing neither a touchdown nor an interception. More recently, he threw for 341 yards and four touchdowns and ran for one more Thursday night in the Patriots’ 40-38 preseason loss to the Giants, securing a spot on New England’s final 53-man roster and allowing the team to trade him.

Dorsett started seven games last season, his second in the NFL after he was taken with the 29th pick of the 2015 draft. He has 51 career receptions, three of them for touchdowns, in his career. The Patriots needed another body at wide receiver after Julian Edelman was lost for the season with a knee injury suffered in Week 3 of the preseason.

