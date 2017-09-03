

Pardon Brock Osweiler if he gets an overwhelming sense of deja vu. (Phelan Ebenhack/AP)

In what incontestably is the weirdest move since NFL teams cut their rosters to 53 players this weekend, the Denver Broncos picked up quarterback Brock Osweiler after he was released by the Cleveland Browns.

That would be the Brock Osweiler, the guy who was their second-round draft pick (57th overall) in 2012 and the guy who bolted from Denver when the Houston Texans dangled a gigantic, $72-million, free agent contract in March 2016. The Broncos are getting him at the bargain basement veteran’s minimum deal of $775,000 for one year with his $15.222 million salary to be paid by Cleveland. Who could pass up such a deal for a backup quarterback who already is familiar with the schemes and ways of offensive coordinator Mike McCoy?

Still, there’s damage to be repaired.

“He’s going to need a little football rehab. We know that,” John Elway, the Broncos’ general manager, told reporters Saturday night. “We’ll show him that and give him a little love.”

Osweiler was a key component of the Broncos team that won Super Bowl 50 in Peyton Manning’s last season. With Manning’s skills in decline and nursing a foot injury, Osweiler started seven games, going 5-2. However, Manning returned to health in time for a postseason run, and Osweiler went to the bench.

“Without Brock that year, we don’t win the Super Bowl,” Elway said, “but I’m sure it’s been a long 18 months for him.”

[Martellus Bennett disses fantasy football and gets into it with fantasy football experts]

Lucrative and long. After one mediocre season with the Texans, Osweiler was traded in March to the Browns, and when they named DeShone Kizer their starting quarterback, he was released. His return to Denver will be a bit strange because, as USA Today’s Lindsay Jones writes, he “distanced himself from Broncos teammates in the aftermath of Super Bowl 50″ and he skipped the Broncos’ trip to the White House as well as the team’s Super Bowl ring ceremony, a move that “irked some of Osweiler’s former teammates.”

Some of Elway’s old words are important, too. For instance, he said he would put together “a team with players who want to be” here and cornerback Aqib Talib told USA Today after a victory over Houston last fall, that losing Osweiler was a “win-win,” because the Broncos saved money and found a “better quarterback” in Trevor Siemian.

Now, Osweiler will back up Siemian with Paxton Lynch out at least a few weeks with a shoulder sprain. It’s a little weird, but a lot of time has passed and if Osweiler can prove a capable backup, then the situation in Denver becomes more interesting.

“When Brock made the decision [to go to Houston], he made the best decision he thought was best for him. It’s just kind of funny how these things worked out with our situation and Brock being available. It’s a bit funny how everything aligned,” Elway said (via the Denver Post). “We know Brock can win football games with us. He’s got a lot of experience. That was one glaring hole we had at that point in time, in my mind, when Paxton hurt his shoulder. We were able to get it fixed.

“We were going to go with a veteran quarterback and Brock made the most sense for us.”

Read more from The Post:

With a $20 million fund in his sights, J.J. Watt begins to deliver relief

Ric Flair wants you to know: ‘I ain’t dead yet’

“If you can’t see how God works things out, then I think you’re the blind one”: USC’s amazing long snapper

Cam Newton’s younger brother leads Howard to one of the biggest upsets in college football history

Winners and losers from college football’s first weekend

A few thoughts as the Redskins cut down to their final 53 players