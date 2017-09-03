Ric Flair says he’s on the rebound from undisclosed medical problems. (Frederick M. Brown/Getty Images)

He may look a bit frail, but legendary wrestler Ric Flair tells fans that he is far from being down for the count after a recent unspecified illness and mysterious hospitalization.

In a video posted to Twitter, the 68-year-old Flair — wearing a T-shirt that blared “I ain’t dead yet, mother——s” — said, “Let it be known far and wide that Nature Boy is back up and running.” He went on to thank his fans for their “love and support” and promised “I will see you in the very, very, very, very, very, very near future. Wooo!”

Early last week, Flair’s daughter, WWE’s Charlotte Flair, admitted that her father faces “a long road” in his recovery.

“It’s probably the hardest two weeks I’ve had, but man, my dad’s a fighter. I just want to thank everyone. He’s got nine lives,” she said with a laugh in a “Smackdown Live” interview (via Cageside Seats). “I just really want to thank everyone for the messages, the prayers … Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, text messages … it really means a lot to me, I know it means a lot to my family and most importantly I know my dad would really appreciate.

“He has a long road. I’m not saying he’s gonna be back next week strutting, but definitely the prayers and the positive vibes help. And I wouldn’t be here if I didn’t think it was okay, so everything’s good. This is where I belong and I’m glad to be back.”

After being hospitalized in late August for what was called “routine monitoring,” Legacy Talent Agency asked for “prayers, positive energy and well wishes for our living legend” and his fiancee said he had “multiple organ problems.”

However, on Aug. 19, Melinda Morris Zanoni, the CEO of Legacy, wrote on Facebook that “there has not been an official Ric Flair update, but that has led to a lot of false information. Don’t believe everything you read.” She went on to offer that Flair “did cut a promo on a nurse,” which “is a very good sign.”

Zanoni went on to write: “On behalf of Ric THANK YOU for all the outpouring of prayers and well wishes (although the offers for a kidney seemed a little excessive) :) The man outlived both a plane crash and being struck by lightening [sic]… he is a survivor. Beyond grateful for all the love and respect sent Ric’s way.”

Out of respect for family privacy there has not been an official Ric Flair update but that has led to a lot of false… Posted by Legacy Talent and Entertainment, LLC on Saturday, August 19, 2017

Read more from The Post:

“If you can’t see how God works things out, then I think you’re the blind one”: USC’s amazing long snapper

Cam Newton’s younger brother leads Howard to one of the biggest upsets in college football history

Winners and losers from college football’s first weekend

A few thoughts as the Redskins cut down to their final 53 players