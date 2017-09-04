

The Giants are keeping close tabs — and closed lips — on the progress of Odell Beckham Jr.’s ankle. (Joe Robbins/Getty Images)

It’s now been two weeks since Giants wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. took a scary-looking hit during a preseason game against the Browns, suffering some sort of left ankle sprain. He didn’t play in New York’s final two exhibitions and hasn’t practiced with the team since then. It was more of the same Monday as the Giants began preparations for Sunday’s game against the Cowboys.

Odell riding a bike at the start of today's practice. pic.twitter.com/Zoh5afOodc — Dan Duggan (@DDuggan21) September 4, 2017

It wasn’t much, but according to NJ Advance Media’s Dan Duggan, it was the first time Beckham has been spotted on the sideline of a Giants practice since the injury. So that’s a good sign. A bad sign is that Beckham still isn’t going through full practices with just six days to go before the opener (according to reports, he went inside the team’s facility after his stationary bike ride).

New York Coach Ben McAdoo was the essence of noncommittal in his remarks to reporters afterward.

Ben McAdoo on Odell Beckham: pic.twitter.com/1hwjNQc8gA — Ralph Vacchiano (@RVacchianoSNY) September 4, 2017

“He’s working with the training staff, getting treatment,” McAdoo said. “We’ll see how he responds tomorrow morning.”

McAdoo then was asked if Beckham had done any running up to this point, and what he would need to see for Beckham to play Sunday.

“He’s doing everything that they ask of him in the training room,” he said. “If he’s ready to go Sunday, we’ll play him. If he’s not, we won’t.”

We’ll learn more on Wednesday, when the Giants next practice and release their first injury report of the season.

