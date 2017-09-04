

In news that hardly comes as a surprise, Indianapolis Colts General Manager Chris Ballard confirmed Monday that Andrew Luck will not play in the team’s season opener Sunday against the Rams in Los Angeles. Luck has not practiced with his teammates at all during training camp while rehabbing his surgically repaired throwing shoulder, though the team did clear him to practice on Saturday by activating him from the physically unable to perform list. Had they not done so, NFL rules dictate that Luck would have had to miss at least the first six games of the season.

Ballard: "Andrew right now mentally is in the best place I’ve seen him. The strain is off the face; he is in a real good spot right now." — Andrew Walker (@AWalkerColts) September 4, 2017

Scott Tolzien will start for the Colts against the Rams, Ballard confirmed. Indy traded for Patriots backup Jacoby Brissett on Saturday, but he won’t be up to speed on the Colts’ offense in time to make the start.

Ballard: Trade for Jacoby Brissett is more “long-term thinking;” is under contract for three years. Likes him as backup candidate of future. — Andrew Walker (@AWalkerColts) September 4, 2017

Ballard: "It’s Tolzien’s job (now), because Brissett has to get up to speed. … We think it will give us some competition at the position." — Andrew Walker (@AWalkerColts) September 4, 2017

Tolzien has started three games in his four-year NFL career, two in 2013 with the Packers and one last year with the Colts, when he completed 22 of 36 passes with one touchdown and two interceptions in a 28-7 loss to the Steelers. He was similarly unimpressive during this preseason, completing 23 of 34 passes for 241 yards, with zero touchdowns and one interception.

