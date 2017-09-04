

UCLA quarterback Josh Rosen, making Dan Marino proud with the fake spike. (Danny Moloshok/AP)

You would have been forgiven for turning off Sunday night’s UCLA-Texas A&M game in the third quarter — or for changing over to Virginia Tech-West Virginia on ABC — especially after the Aggies had taken a 44-10 lead on a touchdown with 4:08 to play in the period. Up until that point, Bruins quarterback Josh Rosen had been battered by Texas A&M’s pass rush, which had few problems with UCLA’s still-leaky offensive line and sacked Rosen three times. The Aggies’ offense, meanwhile, was mostly unstoppable on its way to five rushing touchdowns.

Only three quarters into the season and coming off a 4-8 campaign, and the Bruins’ season had gone up in flames, an inferno fed by Coach Jim Mora Jr.’s increasingly flammable seat.

So of course UCLA scored touchdowns on five straight possessions and won, 45-44, with the winning points coming on a fake-spike touchdown pass from Rosen to Jordan Lasley with 43 seconds left.

UCLA WERE DOWN 44-10!!!! JOSH ROSEN'S FAKE SPIKE, GAME WINNING TOUCHDOWN PASS IS EVEN BETTER WITH TITANIC MUSIC!!! WHAT A COMEBACK!!! pic.twitter.com/m2ZAJyURMC — Titanic TD (@TitanicTD) September 4, 2017

ESPN Stats & Info tried to put the comeback into some sort of perspective, as hard as that might be

UCLA trailed by 34 points. The last team to overcome a 34-point deficit was Michigan State on Oct. 21, 2006 (defeated Northwestern) — ESPN Stats & Info (@ESPNStatsInfo) September 4, 2017

At multiple points earlier in the game, Texas A&M had a 99.9% chance to win. https://t.co/cJZb7WRVz8 — ESPN Stats & Info (@ESPNStatsInfo) September 4, 2017

Epic comebacks start at 2:06 in the 3rd: Super Bowl LI: Falcons led Patriots 28-3 Exactly 29 weeks later… Texas A&M led UCLA 44-10 pic.twitter.com/ZBBKxOUEzt — ESPN Stats & Info (@ESPNStatsInfo) September 4, 2017

The best part about UCLA’s fake-spike game-winner is that the Bruins actually practiced the play in the run-up to the game, though first-year offensive coordinator Jedd Fisch admitted afterward that the decision to call the play was entirely spur-of-the-incredibly-surreal-moment.

“Breaking in a new offense, took a little time to get rolling. It’s a unique way to start off with a new OC and a new relationship, but I’m happy how it went,” Rosen said, via ESPN.

“The chips just fell in our favor tonight.”

The flames on Mora’s seat weren’t exactly extinguished: They just leapt over to Texas A&M Coach Kevin Sumlin, who knows this season is crucial because Texas A&M Athletic Director Scott Woodward said exactly that over the summer (on national television, no less).

“Last year was extremely disappointing,” Woodward said of the Aggies’ third straight 8-5 campaign. “We were as highly ranked as [No. 4] and got up there and played very well, hard competitive games and fell off like we’ve been doing. And we were very disappointed, very disappointed as a program, both coach and I, and I just want to make darn sure we’re going to get it right. We’ve had a heck of a spring, recruiting is going well but coach knows he has to win and win this year and we have to do better than we’ve done in the past.”

But Tony Buzbee, a Texas-based attorney and member of the A&M Board of Regents, didn’t beat around the bush in a Facebook post written soon after Sunday night’s loss. He wants Sumlin out: