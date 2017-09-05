

The Rio Olympics continue to make news, one year after they ended. (Buda Mendes/Getty Images)

Prosecutors in Brazil allege that the head of that country’s Olympic committee conspired with a wealthy Brazilian businessman to purchase the votes of International Olympic Committee members during the bidding process for the 2016 Rio de Janeiro Games. O Globo, reporting from Brazil on Tuesday, says prosecutors are targeting Brazilian Olympic Committee President Carlos Arthur Nuzman and Arthur César de Menezes Soares Filho, a wealthy businessman known as “King Arthur” in Brazil who also has lived intermittently in Miami, where he owns a sizable portfolio of luxury properties and businesses.

O Globo says a warrant has been issued for Soares’s arrest. Nuzman will answer questions from prosecutors on Tuesday afternoon during a meeting at which he will surrender his passport.

The investigation is part of the ongoing Operation Lava Jato (Operation Car Wash), a massive anti-corruption probe in Brazil, and is being aided by officials in France, Antigua and Barbuda. Brazilian prosecutors allege that Nuzman helped secure the votes of African IOC members during the bidding process for the 2016 Olympics and that Soares laundered the money used to pay them off via a sophisticated scheme centered in the British Virgin Islands and using bank accounts in the United States, Antigua and Barbuda, according to O Globo.

As noted in a Miami Herald story from last month, Soares was a top government contractor in Brazil and the “right-hand man” of Sérgio Cabral, who served as governor of the state of Rio de Janeiro from 2007 to 2014 but was arrested on embezzlement charges last year as part of Operation Car Wash (he was sentenced to 14 years in prison in November). Cabral, then-Brazilian President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva and Rio Mayor Eduardo Paes held a meeting with Soares in 2009 with the goal of authorizing him to bribe an IOC member for his 2016 Olympic vote, according to the Herald.