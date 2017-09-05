

The Cowboys are proceeding as if Ezekiel Elliott will play Sunday. (Tom Pennington/Getty Images)

The Dallas Cowboys should learn sometime Tuesday whether Ezekiel Elliott will begin serving a suspension for violating the NFL’s personal conduct policy or be available for the season opener Sunday night against the New York Giants.

While a U.S. District Court judge in Texas listens to a request from the running back’s lawyers for a temporary restraining order that would prevent the NFL from enforcing a decision on an appeal of his suspension, the Cowboys’ plan is for Elliott to be where he should be at this time of year: with the team, getting ready for the game. And the clock is running. If there’s no decision by 3 p.m. CDT, he will eligible to play in the opener.

“We’re just going to prepare for the Giants, and Zeke will practice until someone tells him not to,” Coach Jason Garrett said (via the Dallas Morning News), “and the other guys will get ready to play.”

Elliott appealed the suspension last week in a meeting with arbitrator Harold Henderson in New York and his ruling could come at any time. Hours after the hearing ended, Elliott and the NFL Players Association filed a petition in the Texas court, seeking to have the arbitration decision vacated and asking for an emergency temporary restraining order. Judge Amos Mazzant III is scheduled to hear that request Tuesday. On Monday, the NFL filed a motion to dismiss the NFLPA petition and the TRO request.

If Henderson upholds the suspension, which is for six games, the parties will head to court.

In the meantime…football.

“I think Zeke has done an excellent job focusing on what he needs to do to get himself ready to play,” Garrett said. “I think our team has done that and just a normal day. We came in and we had meeting and walk-through on Saturday and he was part of it, our whole team was a part of it, and again, our preparation for the Giants is begun.”

If Elliott is unavailable, Darren McFadden would start, with Alfred Morris the No. 2 running back and Rod Smith the No. 3.

