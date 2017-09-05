

Mike Tyson said he watched most of the Mayweather-McGregor fight on a video board suspended from the ceiling because he couldn’t see over LeBron James. (Isaac Brekken/Associated Press)

More than a week after Floyd Mayweather defeated Conor McGregor in one of the most lucrative fights in history, celebrities are still talking about it. Well, one celebrity is still talking about it.

Mike Tyson, who sat among the dozens of A-list guests at the Aug. 26 event in Las Vegas, appeared on DJ Whoo Kid’s SiriusXM Shade 45 radio show Tuesday to air a grievance. His complaint had nothing to do with the action in the ring, however, it was about his seat, which was situated directly behind 6-foot-8 basketball star LeBron James.

“[LeBron is] around 10 foot tall, so when he stood up, I looked up at the fight [on the videoboard] on the ceiling,” Tyson said. “They had the little tubes on the ceiling. I watched it on the ceiling. I was like, ‘God, this guy’s tall.’ ”

Mike Tyson had to bob and weave behind LeBron James just to catch a glimpse of the fight … pic.twitter.com/clIirX9waJ — Steven R. Walker (@Steve_R_Walker) August 28, 2017

Other than his visual issues, Tyson said the fight was pretty good.

“Everyone got their money’s worth,” he said, referring to at-home audience members who paid nearly $100 a pop to watch the fight.

“I thought it was cool,” Tyson said, giving a special shout out to McGregor, whom he lauded for really promoting the fight.

“Without him promoting the fight, the fight doesn’t make that money,” he said.

According to an Associated Press estimate as many as 5 million people may have shelled out for the pay-per-view, while up to 50 million people may have tuned into watch Mayweather take on McGregor, who impressed almost everyone with his in-ring boxing ability despite having little background in the sport. McGregor, a dual-weight UFC champion, ended up making it into the 10th around against Mayweather, whose record is now 50-0, before succumbing to fatigue and Mayweather’s fists.

As for Tyson, he said he’s content in retirement. He has no plans to get into the ring again, or for that matter, try his hand at mixed martial arts.

“I don’t want to [fight] no more. I’m not the same person no more,” Tyson said. “You got to be a certain kind of person for that.”

He added with a laugh, “You look at everybody like meat.”

