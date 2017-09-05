

Ronda Rousey may soon be trading in the octagon for the squared circle. (Michael Reaves/Getty Images)

Two weeks after Ronda Rousey married her MMA sweetheart, Travis Browne, the former UFC women’s bantamweight champion went back to work. But not in the octagon.

Instead, Rousey showed up in a segment for the pro wrestling operation WWE, in which she issued a challenge to three of the promotion’s top female stars, Charlotte, Bayley and Becky Lynch.

Rousey apparently came to watch her former mixed martial arts training partner participate in the Mae Young Classic, an online WWE series showcasing up-and-coming female pro wrestlers. Baszler, who amassed a professional MMA record of 15-11, has been a rising star on the show, which will culminate next week when Baszler meets Mia Yim in the finals.

Did you enjoy #MaeYoungClassic ? Finals next Tuesday, let @WWE know your thoughts ✌ pic.twitter.com/ueMalYj584 — Mia Yim (@MiaYim) September 5, 2017

While pro wrestling fans are excited about that, however, they might be more excited about the prospect of Rousey joining WWE’s ranks, as well. She appeared to leave the door open in her brief appearance Monday.

Rousey, who was flanked by two other MMA training partners Jessamyn Duke and Marina Shafir, acted unimpressed when stars Charlotte, Bayley and Lynch approached her group with their best stank faces on.

Rousey drops her bag and says, “Name the time. Name the place,” to the trio who don’t say a word to Rousey’s crew.

“Oh, not today?” Rousey adds, as the pack of wrestlers backs away. “I’ll be waiting to hear from you.”

While neither Rousey nor WWE has announced plans for the star, who’s coming off two straight MMA upsets, to get in the ring, many fans on social media are hoping an announcement is imminent.

Lowkey pretty hyped for this.. — Dylan Vautour (@dylan_vautour) September 4, 2017

Making things even more exciting for fans of both sports is the promise of a possible four-on-four match starring Rousey, Duke, Shafir and Baszler, who are known in MMA circles as the Four Horsewomen and Charlotte, Bayley, Lynch and Sasha Banks, who earned the same nickname among WWE fans.

Rousey last appeared in a WWE ring in 2015, when she teamed up with Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson at WrestleMania 31 to confront off- and on-show WWE bosses Stephanie McMahon and Triple H.

While her verbal work seemed a little shaky Monday, her physical prowess in the ring in 2015 was formidable. Rousey, who has reportedly begun training for a pro wrestling career, effortlessly threw Triple H, a man about twice her size.

It’s no secret the WWE would love to get Rousey on board in a more permanent position.

Triple H willing to give UFC's Ronda Rousey shot in WWE " if she wants the opportunity, I am willing to give it to her" pic.twitter.com/b3opyL16r6 — Z #DefendDACA (@coupdebanks) August 31, 2017

Speaking on ESPN over the weekend, Triple H, whose real name is Paul Levesque, revealed Rousey is “definitely interested” in pursing a WWE career and they were “having conversations.”

“I’ll say it right here on ESPN, if she wants the opportunity, I’ll be willing to give it to her,” he said.

