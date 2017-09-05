Sprint champion Usain Bolt opened up about his next career move at a charity event in Japan on Sept. 5. (Reuters)

Usain Bolt may be about to disappear from the sprinting scene, but he thinks that the record he set are going to be around for a long, long time.

The Jamaican sprinter, the only man to win the 100- and 200-meter races in three consecutive Olympics, set world records in the 100 (9.58 seconds) and 200 (19.19) that have stood since 2009.

“I think [they’re] going to last awhile,” Bolt said (via the Associated Press) during a promotional event Tuesday in Japan. “I think our era with Yohan Blake, Justin Gatlin and Asafa Powell and all these guys was the best era of athletes. If it was going to be broken, it would have been broken in this era, so I think I have at least 15 to 20 more years.”

Bolt, 31, retired last month after a disappointing showing in the World Championships in London. He finished third in the 100 behind Justin Gatlin and Christian Coleman of the United States, and the last race of his career, the 4×100, relay ended when his hamstring cramped up as he ran the anchor leg. Unlike other athletes, he says he is seriously finished.

“I have nothing to prove. That’s the main reason I left track and field,” Bolt said. “After you do everything you want, there is no reason to stick around.”

That doesn’t mean he’s through with athletics, though. For one thing, there’s soccer for Bolt, an ardent Manchester United fan.

“Something I’ve always wanted to do is play football,” he said. “My team is working on that, but we haven’t confirmed anything yet.”

Read more from The Post:

An Irish jockey gets a four-race ban for punching his horse

The best new college football tradition? Iowa fans are waving at kids in a hospital.

NFL, Florida officials weigh decision on Dolphins-Bucs game as Hurricane Irma gains steam

Brazilian prosecutors investigating evidence of vote-buying in Rio 2016 Olympic bid