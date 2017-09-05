A freshman football player at Rains High School in East Texas died Monday after collapsing during practice.

The ninth-grade student, identified by the Rains Independent School District in Emory as Marion Olivarez, collapsed during noncontact activities, according to the Tyler Morning Telegraph. He was airlifted to a Greenville hospital, where he later died. Emory is about 75 miles east of Dallas.

“The loss of any student wounds us all deeply,” Rains ISD Superintendent John Rouse said in a news release. “We know that the community joins Rains ISD in conveying our deepest sorrow and sincere condolences to the Olivarez family and friends.”

The school district plans to offer counseling for students.

More from The Post:

Brazilian prosecutors are investigating possible vote-buying in Rio 2016 Olympic bid

A Dilly of a deal? Le’Veon Bell may cash in with Dairy Queen

Texans-Jaguars game reportedly will be played Sunday in Houston

Giants mum on Odell Beckham Jr., who makes a cameo at practice

It’s official: Colts’ Andrew Luck won’t play in the season opener

Cam Newton’s younger brother leads Howard to one of the biggest upsets in college football history