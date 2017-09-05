The Wave Thank you, Iowa Hawkeyes fans, for taking a moment to wave to patients and families watching today's Hawkeye Football game from UI Stead Family Children's Hospital. What an amazing new tradition! Go Hawks!Hawkeye Heaven Posted by University of Iowa Stead Family Children's Hospital on Saturday, September 2, 2017

The wave is cool again.

But not just any wave. The ones done anywhere but the University of Iowa’s Kinnick Stadium are still lame. What makes the new edition of the wave that broke out Saturday so very, very cool is that fans, in the middle of the game, turned and waved at kids in the university’s new Stead Family Children’s Hospital, which happens to overlook the stadium.

There, in the Press Box Cafe that is stop one of the tallest buildings in Iowa City, kids and their parents can press their faces to the windows and watch a football game. They can wave, too, and when they did in the first quarter, fans wheeled around and returned the gesture.

The wave highlights the relationship between the football team and the hospital. The Hawkeyes’ “Touchdowns for Kids” campaign has long been a fundraiser and during every game, a “kid captain” from the hospital joins the team on the sideline.

We told you it was cool. The kids sure thought so.

Thank you for this! This was the highlight of her day❤️ What a great way to make these kids feel special! Posted by Anne White on Saturday, September 2, 2017

Hawkeyes fan Levi Thompson, who has a fan page called Hawkeye Heaven, came up with the idea.

“I wanted it to be something the fans could accomplish without getting the university or any kind of money backing it,” Thompson told Hawkeye Nation. “That’s when we thought about waving to the hospital after the end of the first quarter would be the perfect thing.”

It sure was.

Waving at the kids in the U of I children's hospital today during the Iowa game and seeing them wave back fills my heart with so much joy — Lindsey Buhr (@LindseyBuhr) September 2, 2017

Ok, the new Kinnick Tradition of waving to the kids at the University of Iowa Stead Family Hospital makes my heart so happy. — Ericka (@erickaaclaire) September 2, 2017

This is why I'm proud to be a Hawkeye fan. This is what it's all about: pic.twitter.com/JFxCuXbFku — Devin Keller (@DevinMKeller) September 4, 2017