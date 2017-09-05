

Lindsey Thiry of the Los Angeles Times has written a pretty great profile of first-year Rams defensive coordinator Wade Phillips, who not only has maintained his NFL relevance at age 70 but has enhanced it thanks in part to a Twitter feed that is — and I’m saying this without one ounce of hyperbole — just the best.

Here’s Phillips — “Son of Bum,” because he’s Bum Phillips’s son — after he was hired to take over the Rams’ defense by Coach Sean McVay, who is all of 31 years old.

Rams have the only staff with DC on Medicare and HC in Daycare — Wade Phillips (@sonofbum) February 2, 2017

And here he is after the Rams’ preseason win over the Raiders last month, with a shout-out to Los Angeles defensive end Michael Brockers:

Me and Brock drippin after Raiders victory(that's me in red hat) pic.twitter.com/V50SvH9GQ1 — Wade Phillips (@sonofbum) August 20, 2017

But quoting song titles from the rapper Future on social media at age 70 is one thing. Overseeing NFL defenses is another, and Phillips is good at that, too. As Thiry points out, every time Phillips has taken over a team’s defense since 1989, that team has made the playoffs in his first season:

Denver Broncos, 1989: Went from 8-8 in 1988 to 11-5 and a Super Bowl appearance in 1989 with the NFL’s No. 1-ranked scoring defense (14.1 points per game) and No. 3-ranked total defense (275.4 yards per game). Denver ranked 20th and 22nd in those categories the year before.

Buffalo Bills, 1995: Went from 7-9 in 1994 to 10-6 in 1995 with the NFL’s 12th-ranked scoring defense and 13th-ranked total defense, upticks from the previous season.

Atlanta Falcons, 2002: Went from 7-9 in 2001 to 9-6-1 in 2002 with the NFL’s eighth-ranked scoring defense and 19th-ranked total defense (up from 24th and 30th the year before).

San Diego Chargers, 2004: Went from 4-12 in 2003 to 12-4 in 2004 with the NFL’s 11th-ranked scoring defense and 18th-ranked total defense (up from 31st and 27th the year before).

Houston Texans, 2011: Went from 6-10 in 2010 to 10-6 in 2011 with the NFL’s fourth-ranked scoring defense and second-ranked total defense (up from 29th and 30th the year before).

Denver Broncos, 2015: The Broncos were 12-4 in 2015 just like they were in 2014, but this time they won the Super Bowl thanks to a defense that ranked fourth in scoring and first in yards allowed (up from 16th and third the year before).

Los Angeles Rams, 2017: Who knows how the Rams will do this year after going 4-12 in 2016, when they had the NFL’s 23rd-ranked scoring defense and ninth-ranked total defense. Clearly there’s room for improvement.

“They’re learning quickly,” Phillips said of the Rams’ transition from a 4-3 scheme to the 3-4 set that he prefers. “We still got a lot of work to do. We’ve still got to get some things done, but I’m pleased with where we are right now.”

Said McVay: “He’s got more swag than you would think.”

