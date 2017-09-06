

Michael Bennett (seated) is joined by Justin Britt for the national anthem on Aug. 25. (Joe Nicholson/USA Today)

Seattle Seahawks defensive end Michael Bennett plans to file a civil rights lawsuit over what he said was a violation of his constitutional rights when he was stopped by Las Vegas police as he left the Floyd Mayweather-Conor McGregor fight on Aug. 26.

Bennett, in a letter addressed “Dear World” and posted on Twitter on Wednesday morning, explained that he was the victim of racial profiling that occurred as he was heading back to his hotel. When “several hundred people heard what sounded like gun shots,” they fled and Bennett writes that “Las Vegas police officers singled me out and pointed their guns at me for doing nothing more than simply being a black man in the wrong place at the wrong time.”

“A police officer ordered me to get on the ground,” Bennett wrote. “As I laid on the ground, complying with his commands not to move, he placed his gun near my head and warned me that if I moved he would ‘blow my [expletive] head off.’ Terrified and confused by what was taking place, a second officer came over and forcefully jammed his knee into my back, making it difficult for me to breathe. They then cinched the handcuffs on my wrists so tight that my fingers went numb.”

The use of what Bennett says was excessive force “was unbearable. I felt helpless as I lay there on the ground handcuffed facing the real-life threat of being killed. All I could think of was ‘I’m going to die for no other reason than I am black and my skin color is somehow a threat.’ My life flashed before my eyes as I thought of my girls. Would I ever play with them again? Or watch them have kids? Or be able to kiss my wife again and tell her I love her?”

