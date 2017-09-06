The NFL and NFLPA dispute Gisele Bündchen’s diagnosis. (Charles Sykes/Invision/AP, File)

An investigation by the NFL and NFL Players Association has debunked the claim by supermodel Gisele Bündchen that her husband, New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady, suffered a concussion last season, a claim that reverberated because Brady was never in the NFL’s concussion protocol.

Bundchen told “CBS This Morning” in May that Brady “has concussions pretty much” and added that he had one last season, although he was never listed as having one on the team’s injury report. Bundchen brought up the subject when she was asked about his professed desire to play in the NFL well past his 40th birthday, which came last month.

“I just have to say, as a wife, I’m a little bit — as you know, it’s not the most, like, let’s say, unaggressive sport, right?” she said. “Football, like he had a concussion last year. He has concussions pretty much. I mean, we don’t talk about — he does have concussions. I don’t really think it’s a healthy thing for your body to go through, through that kind of aggression, like, all the time. That cannot be healthy for you, right? I’m planning on him being healthy and doing a lot of fun things when we’re like 100, I hope.”

That triggered a joint investigation that cleared up the matter just before the Patriots open the NFL season Thursday night against the Kansas City Chiefs.

“The NFL and NFLPA have conducted comprehensive evaluations of the Concussion Protocol as it applied to Tom Brady during the 2016-17 season,” NFL spokesman Brian McCarthy said in a statement released by the league. “This review included an examination of all game film from every Patriots’ game last season, every report from the Unaffiliated Neurotrauma Consultants and Booth ATC Spotters assigned to those games and Mr. Brady’s medical records, which were produced pursuant to a release signed by Mr. Brady.

“This review identified no evidence of any deviation from the Protocol by the Patriots’ medical staff or the Unaffiliated Neurotrauma Consultants assigned to Patriots’ games or any indication that Mr. Brady sustained a concussion or reported signs or symptoms consistent with having sustained a concussion. We appreciate the cooperation of the Patriots’ medical staff in conducting this review.”

In classic Patriots fashion, Brady addressed questions at training camp in terms of the future, not the past.

“I really don’t think that’s anyone’s business,” he said. “What happened last year — I’m focused on this year, and improvement, and working on things I need to get better at. That’s how I approach everything. I mean, I’m not sitting here worried about last year, or five years ago.”

He did, however, admit: “There’s other people that do worry about that, my wife, or my parents, or my sisters, or people that love me and care about me. I do the best I can do to prepare and play, mentally and physically, and I give the game everything I can.”

