

Ray Lewis has a Colin Kaepernick theory. (Ross D. Franklin/AP)

We’ve heard all the reasons Colin Kaepernick hasn’t been signed by an NFL team: His skill set isn’t right for most teams, the anthem-protest distraction isn’t worth the bother when he’ll only be a backup, yadda yadda yadda. But Ray Lewis has an alternate theory for why the Baltimore Ravens didn’t sign Kaepernick, and it involves Kaepernick’s girlfriend.

“Look, this is what I wanted to share with people. I have been fighting for this kid behind the table like nobody has. … I’ve never been against Colin Kaepernick. But I am against the way he’s done it,” he said on this week’s episode of “Inside the NFL” on Showtime.

“Then, his girl goes out and put out this racist gesture and doesn’t know we are in the back office about to try to get this guy signed. as said it himself, ‘How can you crucify Ray Lewis when Ray Lewis is the one calling for Colin Kaepernick?’

In early August, Kaepernick’s girlfriend, Nessa Diab, tweeted out a photo of Lewis hugging Steve Bisciotti above a photo of a scene from “Django Unchained,” a 2012 film by Quentin Tarantino. The photo shows Samuel L. Jackson’s house-slave character embracing his owner, played by Leonardo DiCaprio.

“When they called me, it was to say, ‘Yes’ or ‘No,’ ” Lewis said. “We were going to close the deal to sign him … Steve Bisciotti said, ‘I want to hear Colin Kaepernick speak to let me know that he wants to play football.’ … And it never happens because that picture comes up the next day.”

If Diab hadn’t posted those photos?

“Then he’s flying him to Baltimore,” Lewis said.

The Ravens were in the market for quarterback help at the start of training camp with Joe Flacco nursing a sore back. Coach John Harbaugh had spoken highly of Kaepernick’s football skills in the past and said he had spoken to him multiple times over the summer. But the Ravens ended up signing a guy from a sub-level indoor league who recently was working in real estate and Kaepernick remained unsigned, with Bisciotti admitting that last season’s national anthem protest played a role in that.

At the time, Lewis offered some advice to Kaepernick that didn’t make a whole lot of sense, mainly because no team was or is willing to sign him.

“The football field is our sanctuary,” Lewis said. “If you do nothing else, young man, get back on the football field and let your play speak for itself. And what you do off the field, don’t let too many people know, because they’re gonna judge you anyway. No matter what you do. No matter if it’s good or bad.”

