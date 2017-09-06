

Craig Carton (shown in 2012) was arrested early Wednesday morning. (John Minchillo/AP Images for NFL, File)

Craig Carton, the co-host of the “Boomer and Carton” morning sports talk show on New York’s WFAN radio station, was arrested by the FBI on investment fraud-related counts related to an alleged ticket scam, authorities announced Wednesday.

Carton, who has hosted the show with former NFL player Boomer Esiason since 2007, was picked up at his home in Manhattan’s Tribeca neighborhood in the early morning, New York’s NBC affiliate reported. Carton and his co-defendant, Michael Wright, were charged with securities fraud, wire fraud and conspiracy and face up to 45 years in prison and fines of millions of dollars.

“Behind all the talk, the Carton and Wright show was just a sham, designed to fleece investors out of millions ultimately to be spend on payments to casinos and … other personal debt,” U.S. Attorney Joon Kim said (via the New York Daily News).

Carton is accused of enticing investors into a fake ticket resale business by promising to deliver face-value tickets to concerts by, among others, Katy Perry, Justin Bieber, Metallica and Barbra Streisand.

Why would Carton, who earns $250,000 a year, risk doing this? Court papers allege that he ran up millions of dollars in losses at two casinos and owed $825,000 to an unidentified individual. Carton is accused of lying to investors, even sending fake documents and emails. “Carton’s deceit did not stop with providing fake documents,” the papers say. “When [one investor] made its $2 million investment, Carton misappropriated the money by lying.”

Essentially, the papers say, he was running “a Ponzi-like scheme.”

Esiason addressed Carton’s absence on the air, saying, “I am aware now why Craig is not here this morning,” he told listeners. “Unfortunately, he was arrested this morning … I’m taken aback and surprised by it, just like everybody else is. I thought my partner called in sick this morning but unfortunately my partner was arrested.”

“We are aware of the situation and are cooperating with authorities,” a spokesperson for CBS Radio, which owns WFAN, said.

