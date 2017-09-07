Craig Carton (shown in 2012) was arrested early Wednesday morning. (John Minchillo/AP Images for NFL, File)

On a morning when a New York tabloid headline blared “Morning Drive Crime,” Boomer Esiason was left to explain as best he could the shocking absence of his broadcasting partner, Craig Carton, from their early-morning sports talk show on New York’s WFAN radio station.

Carton, Esiason’s partner of 10 years on the show, was arrested early Wednesday morning by the FBI on charges of helping run a fraudulent multimillion-dollar ticket-reselling scheme. Federal prosecutors in Manhattan accused him and another defendant of creating what a prosecutor said was a “Ponzi-like” scheme by soliciting investments that the two promised to use to buy and sell concert tickets. Instead, the money covered payments for personal debts and to prior investors. Carton, 48, was arrested at his Tribeca apartment and faces charges of securities fraud, wire fraud and conspiring to commit those offenses.

On Thursday, the station and Esiason had made some sense of what had happened and, with Carton suspended from the show, former NFL quarterback Phil Simms filled in with Esiason, who admitted “it’s all shocking.”

“Maybe our point guard’s not here, but we’re going to continue to do it and I’m going to bring my friends in here until we find a permanent replacement, if in fact that’s where this is going to take us,” Esiason said. “But I just want people to know out there, that I love my partner for 10 years. I still love my partner. I love his family. I love his kids. And I am praying every single day, you know, that he lands on his feet, that they land on their feet. And there’s nothing worse than having a family go through what they have to go through now.”

Carton and Esiason, a former NFL quarterback, partnered up on the show in 2007, replacing Don Imus.

“As you can imagine, my phone blew up as everybody was finding out what was going on and everybody read the complaint and everything else, just like I did for the first time,” Esiason said. “It’s shocking; it’s all shocking. But the people that reached out to me on Twitter, the people that reached out to me personally, the people that were sending emails and everything else, just blew me away.”

Read more from The Post:

‘Terrified and confused’: Michael Bennett tells of Las Vegas police encounter

NFL, NFLPA dispute Gisele Bündchen’s diagnosis that Tom Brady had a concussion

Ray Lewis blames Colin Kaepernick’s girlfriend for his lack of employment

Redskins — and others — are eager to see what Josh Doctson can do

Most experts place Redskins in bottom half of NFL power rankings

2017 NFL Power Rankings: New England Patriots have lapped the field